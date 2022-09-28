'Chicago Med' actress Marlyne Barrett battling cancer in real life like her character on the show

Marlyne Barrett GEORGE BURNS JR./NBC

Marlyne Barrett is battling uterine and ovarian cancer in real life. Her character, charge nurse Maggie Lockwood, has been battling breast cancer on Chicago Med, the popular NBC medical drama. It is a classical example of art imitating life and life imitating art.

Actress' cancer journey

Marlyne first noticed that she was feeling off. She had no pain, but there was an accumulation of fluid in her abdomen. She also had shortness of breath. Doctors discovered a football-sized tumor on her uterus and left ovary on July 18, 2022 following a hernia repair in April.

The actress has no family history of either uterine or ovarian cancer. Marlyne said:

"The initial experience was a shock, a shock to my womanhood. I didn't believe them, but when they showed me the CT scan, I went, 'Oh my word.' The first question was, 'Am I going to live?' I just fell into my husband's arms. It still takes my breath away when I think about it."

Doctors informed Marlyne that she needed aggressive chemotherapy and an eventual hysterectomy. Despite her fears, she decided not to run away from the disease but to find the courage to face it.

She loved her hair, but she took a razor and shaved it off herself before waiting for chemo to take it away from her. She did it in front of her 11-month-old twins Joshuah-Jireh and Ahnne-N'Urya so they would see it was still Mommy.

Support for Marlyne

Throughout her journey, Marlyne found comfort in her husband, pastor Gavin Barrett whom she married in 2009. She is also getting support from the Chicago Med cast and crew. Some people on the set have shaved their heads to support her.

Maggie at work on Chicago Med GEORGE BURNS JR./NBC

Marlyne is allowed to take naps and has occasional days off. The costume department works with her because the mass causes her to have to wear different size clothes, and she always wears a wig.

As the actress prepares for her third round of chemotherapy at City of Hope in Los Angeles, she says she's taking it one day at a time. Instead of holding onto fear, she chooses to hold onto faith.

The 44-year-old actress says:

"I'm an extremely private person, but I felt a responsibility to tell my story. When my character went through breast cancer, I had a sea of people reach out to me through social media. They brought me courage, and so I felt a sense of inevitability to meet their hearts where they met me."

See Marlyne Barrett as Maggie Lockwood on Chicago Med which airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.