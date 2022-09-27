Hard Mtn Dew now available in Virginia

hard mountain dew instagram

Hard Mtn Dew is now available in Virginia. It is the new alcoholic beverage from Mountain Dew. Virginia is one of few states to sell it. The drink debuted on February 22, 2022 in other states, and Virginia just became the 9th state to carry the malt beverage. The "Virginia is for Lovers" state joins Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri Nevada, Oklahoma, and Tennessee. More states will be added in the future.

Mountain Dew was originally created to be a mixer for alcoholic spirits 80 years ago. According to a news release:

“Mountain Dew is returning to its roots as the first major soft drink brand to introduce an alcoholic version of its namesake.”

Description of Hard Mtn Dew

4 flavors of hard mtn dew

Hard Mtn Dew is caffeine-free, has no added sugar, with only 2.2 g of total carbs, and 100 calories per 12 oz. serving. The beverage comes in four bold flavors: original Mtn Dew, Baja Blast, Black Cherry, and Watermelon. Hard Mtn Dew has a 5% ABV, similar to a can of White Claw Hard Seltzer. It can be purchased in 24 oz. single-serving cans or a 12-pack 12 oz. can mix pack with three cans of each flavor.

Usually, Hard Mountain Dew will stay fresh for up to six months. More than likely, people will love it so much that it will not be on hand that long. Much like other alcohol, Hard Mtn Dew does not go bad, but it might lose some of its flavor.

Where to purchase Hard Mtn Dew

The new alcoholic beverage in Richmond, Virginia where this writer lives is available in local grocery stores and Target. Unfortunately, because of the three-tier alcohol distribution system in the United States, Hard Mountain Dew cannot be sold online.

The Boston Beer Company is the manufacturer of Hard Mtn Dew. The company is the fourth largest brewer in the United States with products available throughout the United States and internationally. It is interesting that the beverage is made in Boston, Massachusetts, but Massachusetts is not one of the nine states where it can be purchased. According to a comment on Twitter, New York and Massachusetts will be the last two states where Hard Mountain Dew will be available.