How rich are members of the British royal family?

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, news about the British royal family has been trending. People are even talking about how much the British royals are worth. Their net worths are listed below from the lowest to the highest amount.

Camilla, Queen Consort: $5 Million

Camilla Parker Bowles married the then-Prince Charles on April 9, 2005, without a prenuptial agreement. Now that her husband is King Charles III, she is Camilla, Queen Consort. She is dedicated to a variety of causes, including health and well-being, literacy promotion, helping the less fortunate, Cornwall-based charities, heritage and the arts, women empowerment, animal welfare, sexual assault, and cancer.

Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales: $10 Million

Kate Middleton, now Princess of Wales, has a net worth of $10 million. Her entrepreneurial family has an estimated fortune of $50 million because of their company, Party Pieces. It is unknown how much of the Princess of Wales' net worth comes from the Middleton family.

Prince Philip: $30 Million (at time of death)

Philip Mountbatten married Princess Elizabeth on November 20, 1947, five years before her coronation as Queen Elizabeth II. He was born Prince Philip of Greece and Denmark. He adopted the Mountbatten last name in 1947 when he renounced his royal titles and became a British subject by marrying Princess Elizabeth, his fourth cousin.

Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex: $60 Million

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex are no longer working royals. Prince Harry retired from being a captain in the Army Air Corps in 2015. His approximate annual salary was $45,000.

On his 30th birthday in September 2014, he received an estimated $12.3 million inheritance from the estate of his late mother, Princess Diana. Prince Harry and Meghan are living in a $14.7 million estate in Montecito, California. They have an estimated net worth of $60 million because of lucrative deals they have signed for their Archewell Productions and Archewell Audio labels for Netflix and Spotify.

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry in May 2018, the former Suits actress had an estimated net worth of $5 million.

William, Prince of Wales: $100 Million

William, Prince of Wales is first in line to the throne. A large portion of the future king’s net worth comes from a roughly $12.3 million inheritance, received from Diana’s estate on his 30th birthday in 2012.

Upon the death of his grandmother, William inherited his father's billion-dollar real estate portfolio. The Duchy of Cornwall generates $20-$30 million per year in personal income.

Despite his British royal family net worth, Prince William worked as a helicopter pilot for East Anglian Air Ambulance. He donated his entire $62,000 annual salary to charity. His position now requires him to work full-time as a royal.

King Charles III: $600 Million

King Charles III has an estimated personal net worth of $600 million. Besides, he is inheriting the nearly $28 billion in assets belonging to the Crown Estate plus Buckingham Palace, the Duchy of Lancaster, the Duchy of Cornwall, Kensington Palace, and the Crown Estate Scotland after the death of his mother.

Charles previously earned $20-30 million per year in personal income from the Duchy of Cornwall, which has now passed to William, the Prince of Wales.

Queen Elizabeth II: $600 Million (at time of death)

Queen Elizabeth II's personal wealth was from her investments in jewelry, art, and her two privately owned properties, Sandringham House and Balmoral Castle.

As monarch, she also held nearly $28 billion in assets belonging to the Crown Estate, as well as Buckingham Palace, the Duchy of Lancaster, the Duchy of Cornwall, Kensington Palace, and the Crown Estate Scotland. These assets were never hers to sell. However, the royal family does receive 25% of the profits from the Crown Estate income. The rest goes to the British treasury, which amounts to a $475 million profit.