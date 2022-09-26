Queen Elizabeth II's floral tributes removed by volunteers

Floral Tributes Getty Image

The British royal family's official mourning period came to an end on Monday, September 26, 2022, a week after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. That was also the day when the special floral tributes were taken down. There were hundreds of thousands of flowers left in Green Park and Hyde Park from the time the monarch died until her funeral.

The Royal Parks, the official charity that takes care of London's eight royal parks, announced the removal of deteriorated floral tributes on its social media page. The public was invited to visit one last time if they wanted to see the floral tributes before they were removed by royal staff and volunteers.

Many written messages were also included with the flowers. Based on how they were written, it was obvious some of them were from children who loved the only monarch they had ever known.

What happens to flowers after removal?

Green Park and Hyde Park were both filled to the brim with beautiful flowers of all kinds. Because they had been there so long, many of them had withered and deteriorated. Therefore, they were not taken to hospitals or places where live flowers would normally be donated. So, what happened to all those flowers after they were removed from the parks?

First, the displays were removed. Then, all packaging, labels, cards, and notes were detached from the flower arrangements and put into storage. Next, all flowers left by mourners in Green Park and Hyde Park in London were turned into an organic composted material to be used for landscaping projects in Kensington Gardens, according to The Royal Parks.

Flowers on lawns at Windsor Castle

Floral tributes RYAN PIERSE/POOL/AFP VIA GETTY

The photo above shows flowers that covered the lawns of Windsor Castle by Royal Parks staff, especially for Her Majesty's state funeral on Monday, September 19, 2022.

The Crown Estate said they would be taken to a local composting center, converted into soil enhancer and mulch, and used across the royal estate.