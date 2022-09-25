King Charles III uses a red box just like Queen Elizabeth II did

King Charles III with red box Twitter

In the photo above, King Charles III is reaching with his left hand for his red box filled with important papers and documents. He has used the red box every day since he became king. The box has his royal cypher in gold. Queen Elizabeth II had her own red box with her royal cypher.

In British terminology and spelling, it's called a despatch box. When closed, it looks like a square, leather-covered wooden briefcase with a lock. It also has a handle so it can be carried from place to place easily.

In the 16th century, Queen Elizabeth I used a despatch box that originally contained an important message dispatched to her.

Why are red boxes used today?

Red boxes are used today for more than for messages. The red box is still used by monarchs and government ministers in the UK and the Commonwealth to send important and sensitive documents and papers that the monarch must review or sign. Without signatures, the government will not be able to function properly.

Barrow Hepburn & Gale, the London luxury leather goods company that makes the red boxes say:

"The papers they contain ensure there is transparency in the decision-making process, and provide a historic record. Physical documents and papers remain as important now as ever."

Without fail, the monarch's private secretary sent the red box to Queen Elizabeth II no matter where she was. The red box with the documents inside was sent to her every single day during her 70-year reign, including weekends and holidays with the exception of Christmas Day.

Queen Elizabeth I with red box Chris Jackson via AP

Queen Elizabeth II is pictured above sitting in the Saloon at Sandringham with one of her red despatch boxes containing government papers. Going through the papers from the red box was part of her daily routine.

Reason the boxes are red

Prince Albert preferred red because it was the predominant one on the arms of the House of Saxe-Coburg-Gotha. Also, red boxes stand out more than other colors. However, despatch boxes in other colors are used for other functions in parliament.

More than likely you will see more photos of King Charles III sitting at his desk with his red box. Now, you know what that means.