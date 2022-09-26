Movie review: Tyler Perry's 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Tyler Perry's A Jazzman's Blues premiered on Netflix on Friday, September 23, 2022. The 127-minute movie was written, directed, and produced by the talented filmmaker Tyler Perry. However, he is not one of the actors. The script for the movie was finished 27 years ago. In an interview with Sherri Shepherd on her new daytime talk show Sherri, Perry explained why he waited until now to launch the historical drama.

He said since it was his first screenplay that he wrote in 1995, he wanted to prove to the public what he could do through his other works such as the Madea comedies, the Why Did I Get Married? sequels, The Haves and the Have Nots, and his other great works. In other words, he didn't think the public was willing to see a movie written, directed, and produced by an unknown at that time. Now, people trust his works.

Perry said:

"I knew my audience would support me and the Madeas and 'Why Did I Get Married?' and all of the big broader comedies. But this I held on (to) so long because I was waiting for the right time."

About A Jazzman Blues

Filming of the Netflix drama took place in Savannah, Georgia and at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. The plot follows an investigation into an unsolved murder that happened 40 years ago that was caused by secrets, lies, forbidden love, deceit, racism, black sheep in a family, and the worst case of sibling rivalry people will ever see. The movie will have viewers on the edge of their seats during the entire movie. A soundtrack of juke-joint blues and dancing in the Deep South in the 1940s is good entertainment in the midst of dysfunctional families.

Reactions from viewers

Of course, everyone will not have the same reactions. However, everyone will see something that resonates with them. At times, viewers will cry, laugh, and get mad about what is happening before their very eyes. While the entire movie is captivating, the part that really evokes the strongest emotions for most people is what happens during the last minutes of the movie.

Critics say Perry made the right move by waiting until now before releasing A Jazzman's Blues. It was very wise of him to build his empire first before putting the topping on the cake. If he had started his career with A Jazzman's Blues, the public probably would never have seen it. Several critics, including this writer, say the movie was well worth waiting for.