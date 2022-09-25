King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort moving into Buckingham Palace

Buckingham Palace Adrian Seal / Alamy Stock Photo

The oldest son of Queen Elizabeth became King Charles III following his mother's death on September 8, 2022. He is the oldest person in history to assume the British throne at the age of 73. He was the longest-serving heir in British history.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort CHRIS JACKSON-WPA POOL/GETTY

Not only do King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort, 75, both have new titles, but they also will have a new home. They have lived at Clarence House during their entire marriage since 2005. Now, after 17 years they will move into Buckingham Palace in the near future. That's because King Charles believes the reigning monarch should always live there. The famous residence and 775-room tourist attraction is only five minutes away from Clarence House. The king will have his office at Buckingham Palace to allow him to live and work in the same location.

Other plans for Buckingham Palace

Other than using Buckingham Palace as his residence and office, King Charles wishes to open the building to tourists all year round. As of now, the building is only accessible to the public between July and October with only its State Apartments and the Queen's gardens available for tourists to view.

Katie Nicholl, a royal correspondent for Vanity Fair, told the Royal Beat this week:

"I think [King Charles] will base himself at Buckingham Palace, but he’s not going to take over the whole palace, more of it is going to be opened up. He is very aware that this is an age where there isn’t that deference to the Royal Family. They have to justify who they are, what they do, and why we fund them."

Nicholl also mentioned that she thinks King Charles III will "get to work very fast" on his plans for Buckingham Palace because people are expecting an update on the future of the iconic building very soon.