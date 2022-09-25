Sharon Osbourne's upcoming docuseries on FOX Nation

Sharon Osbourne Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Sharon Osbourne says being fired from The Talk amid racism claims "destroyed my credibility in America." She also said she will probably never work again in the United States. Therefore, she and her husband Ozzy recently announced they are moving back to their native England from L.A., which has been their home base for 30 years. They will make a BBC reality show, Home to Roost, about their move back to the English countryside where they have kept a home.

Fox Nation docuseries

Osbourne's docuseries Fox Nation

Debuting on Monday, September 26, 2022 on FOX Nation is the first of a four-part docuseries titled Sharon Osbourne: To Hell & Back made by Osbourne's son Jack's production company. Osbourne talks about things she had to endure as a television talk show host, reality star, and manager. One of the hot topics will be about her being fired last March from the Emmy-winning CBS daytime talk show after 11 seasons amid a racism controversy.

Sharon told Yahoo Entertainment :

"I was thinking to myself: This is gonna be it. Over 50 years working in this industry and this is going to be it. This is it. I'm gonna go out as a racist? I found it so heartbreaking. And it was like: Why, why did this happen? Why?"

Osbourne's side of the story

Sharon tells her side of the story in the four-part docuseries about defending her friend Piers Morgan after he accused Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex of lying about racism in the British royal family in her infamous Oprah Winfrey interview which aired on CBS.

The day following the interview, Osbourne's co-hosts Sheryl Underwood and Elaine Welteroth accused her on-air of unconscious racism, which Osbourne claimed show producers and CBS executives put them up to.

Osbourne invited Underwood and Welteroth to appear in her documentary, but they declined. She is deeply hurt by what she views as Underwood's betrayal, having considered her a close friend as they worked side-by-side for 10 seasons. Even though Underwood will not appear, the docuseries details their previous friendship, Underwood's visit with Osbourne in the U.K. and referring to herself as "the Black Osbourne" in a 2018 podcast interview with the Osbourne family.

Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Sheryl recently said she missed Sharon, but Sharon says she'll never make up with Sheryl.

"Never. No. Never ever. Why? Why would I? I worked with somebody for all those years, sat beside her, traveled the world with her, laughed, and cried with her. No, because she's not a friend."

Aftermath of Osbourne's firing

Sharon has indicated how her wrongly firing has affected her entire family. Not only did she get death threats, but the trolling extended to her family. People threatened to cut her pets' throats. That led to her getting security. Sharon has suffered from depression and had ketamine therapy. Jack says she's still "fragile" from what happened last March at CBS.

Learn more about what Sharon Osbourne has to say in her docuseries on FOX Nation starting on Monday, September 26, 2022.