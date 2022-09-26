Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom

Camilla, Queen Consort CNN

Camilla Rosemary Shand, formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles was born July 17, 1947. Following Queen Elizabeth II's death , there is no longer a British queen, but there is a queen consort. In the early years of Charles and Camilla’s marriage, it had been thought that Camilla would become princess consort upon the death of Queen Elizabeth. That changed in February 2022 when Queen Elizabeth issued a statement noting it was her “most sincere wish that, when the time comes, Camilla will be known as Queen Consort.” Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and other Commonwealth realms is the exact title that has been bestowed upon King Charles III's wife of 17 years.

Camilla and the then Prince of Wales met 52 years ago. The prince was in love with Camilla long before he met and married Princess Diana. However, Camilla married Andrew Parker Bowles on July 4, 1973. At the time, Camilla was 25 years old, and Parker Bowles was 33. Before they divorced in 1995, they had two children together: Tom Parker Bowles and Laura Lopes.

While he was still married to Princess Diana, Charles publicly admitted to carrying on a longtime affair with Camilla both before and during each of their first marriages. Charles and Camilla married in 2005, long after Diana's death on August 31, 1997.

Duties of a queen consort

The role of the queen consort involves accompanying the monarch to official engagements. She will be addressed as “Her Royal Highness.” Camilla has always stood by Charles' side and worked hard as a senior royal.

Charles said about Camilla in his first public speech shortly after he became king:

“I know she will bring to the demands of her new role the steadfast devotion to duty on which I have come to rely so much.”

Camilla has other titles before becoming Queen Consort. When she married Charles, then Prince of Wales, she became entitled to be addressed Her Royal Highness, and also received the title of the Duchess of Cornwall. Legally, she was also entitled to the title Princess of Wales, but she never used it out of respect for Princess Diana who also had that title. Prince William’s wife, Kate Middleton, now has the Princess of Wales title.

Interesting things about Camilla

She is highly educated.

Just like Queen Elizabeth II did, Queen Consort Camilla loves her two rescue dogs: Beth and Bluebell.

She loves gardening.

She is afraid to fly and dislikes traveling.

Camilla uses a tapping method called EFT (Emotional Freedom Technique) to help her cope with the stress of flying.

The Queen Consort said she wants to modernize the monarchy by not having non-paid ladies-in-waiting. They will be paid employees, unlike the ones Queen Elizabeth II had.

Charities

Camilla has been a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and step-grandmother. She has been a patron or president of over 90 charities. She supports charities in health, literacy, victims of rape, sexual abuse and domestic violence, empowering women, food, animals and heritage, and the arts. She has been devoted to charities helping women and children.

New book about Camilla, Queen Consort

Angela Levin has written a new biography about the wife of King Charles III titled Camilla: From Outcast to Queen Consort. The author spoke to many of Camilla’s friends, staff, former colleagues, and palace insiders to tell the story of how Camilla became one of the key members of the British royal family. The publication date of the 319-page book is September 29, 2022.