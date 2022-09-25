Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, Virginia

Hispanic Heritage Month nea

National Hispanic Heritage Month is an annual celebration throughout the United States. Even though it is a month-long celebration of the contributions and influence of Hispanic Americans to history, culture, and achievements, it does not start at the beginning of a month and ends on the last day of the month. Instead, National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated with events from September 15 through October 15 every year.

Events are planned throughout Central Virginia during Hispanic Heritage Month to celebrate the contributions and influence of Latin American people and culture. Celebrations are throughout Richmond and surrounding areas that will interest not only Hispanics but people of all races and nationalities.

Origin of Hispanic Heritage Month

It has not always been Hispanic Heritage Month. It started out being just Hispanic Week which was signed into law by President Lyndon Johnson in 1968. Twenty years later in 1988, the commemorative week was expanded to a month and signed into law by President Ronald Reagan. Since 1989, all Presidents have signed a Presidential Proclamation for the celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month.

September 15 was chosen as the starting point for the commemoration because it was the anniversary of the Cry of Dolores in September 1810. It marked the start of the Mexican War of Independence and resulted in freedom in 1821 of the New Spain Colony (now Mexico, and the Central American nations of Guatemala, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Honduras, and Nicaragua). Those nations became the Federal Republic of Central America.

Hispanic Heritage Month activities

There are many Hispanic Heritage Month community events in and around Richmond, Virginia at various public places, including libraries, performing arts centers, athletic venues, restaurants, and clubs.

Hispanic demographics

According to the most recent census, the Latino community is rapidly growing in the Richmond area:

7% of Richmond city’s population

10% of Chesterfield County

6% of Henrico County

3% of Hanover County

A person really doesn't have to be Hispanic to participate in the activities. There are various events that will appeal to many different people.