King Charles III: New king of England

King Charles III Pool/GettyImages

Charles Philip Arthur George was born on November 14, 1948. He is now King Charles III of the United Kingdom and 14 other Commonwealth realms. He was the longest-serving heir in British history. At 73, he is the oldest person to ascend to the British throne. He was 9 years old when he was given the title Prince of Wales. He kept that title until September 8, 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. One of his first decisions was to keep his first name. Like popes, kings could change their names if they wanted to do so. He kept Charles because there were King Charles I and King Charles II.

King Charles III's coronation will not happen quickly. After a period of mourning the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the coronation is expected to take place in about 16 months, even though all plans were made long before he became king.

Little known things about King Charles III

Charles was bullied in boarding school at Gordonstoun in Scotland, according to writer Robert Jobson. In a 1963 letter, Charles wrote: “Goodness, they are horrid. I don’t know how anybody could be so foul.”

Charles learned to play the piano, trumpet, and cello as a child.

He has performed in a couple of Shakespeare's plays.

King Charles wrote the 1980 instant classic The Old Man of Lochnagar, based on a story about a Scottish man that he told his younger brothers, Andrew and Edward. The picture book was later turned into an animated short film, narrated by the king. The proceeds went to The Prince’s Trust, Charles’ charity for at-risk kids and young adults.

There is an endangered Ecuadorian tree frog named after King Charles III.

King Charles III and Camilla, Queen Consort

When the then Prince of Wales was 23, one of his friends introduced him to Camilla Shand. The two became fast friends, and Charles fell in love with her. Unfortunately, she was in love with Andrew Parker Bowles.

Camilla and Charles TIM GRAHAMGETTY IMAGES

When Charles returned from an eight-month Navy duty in 1973, Camilla was married to Parker Bowles. They divorced in1995. Charles and Princes Diana were married on July 29, 1981. They were separated for four years and divorced on August 28, 1996. Charles and Camilla were romantically involved periodically before and during each of their first marriages. Charles married Camilla on April 9, 2005. He is younger than his wife Camilla, Queen Consort. He is 73, and she is 75. He was 12 years older than Princess Diana.

Charles' marriage to Princess Diana

Before Charles met Diana, he dated several other women, including having a brief fling with Diana's older sister Sarah In fact, Sarah was the one who introduced Charles to Diana. Princess Diana was 20 years old when she married Prince Charles, and he was 32 years old. Diana revealed that she and Charles had met in person only 13 times before their wedding day. Charles told friends he regretted proposing to Diana, but he married her anyway.

King Charles III's religious views

Queen Elizabeth II was a devout Anglican, but King Charles III is ecumenical, meaning he embraces some things about many religions. He studied the Koran and Judaism in-depth, attended Catholic masses, and visited Christian, Sikh, Muslim, and Hindu communities during official visits. He said, “The future surely lies in rediscovering the universal truths that dwell at the heart of these religions.”

King Charles III's Charities

Since establishing The Prince's Trust in 1976, Charles has served as president of 16 other charitable organizations. As Prince of Wales, he was patron or president of more than 400 other charities or organizations. He supported everything from horticulture and hospices to rugby clubs and orchestras. Now that Charles is king, he will likely step back from some of his charitable duties to focus on the throne.