Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first time

Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond, Virginia on October 1, 2022. The event has been held for the past 20 years in the D.C. area, but this is the first time the dachshund-themed event will be in Richmond.

The event is appropriately named because it is on the first day of October, and it features hundreds of dachshunds. Dachtoberfest is named after and coincides with the German festival Oktoberfest. The event is organized by the Dachshund Enlightenment Foundation, a nonprofit focused on dachshund education, health, and care.

What is a dachshund?

A dachshund is also known as a wiener dog, badger dog, and sausage dog. This type of dog belongs to the hound-type dog breed. A dachshund has a long body and is muscular with short stubby legs. The dog may be smooth-haired, wire-haired, or long-haired. A dachshund's snout is long.

About the Dachtoberfest

Dachtoberfest is a one-day family and dog-friendly event filled with dachshund-themed fun for everyone. The day's activities include wiener dog races, several costume contests, mini contests (longest doxie, shortest doxie, how many treats, etc.), guest speakers, demonstrations, vendors, raffles, and so much more with lots of fun for everyone, including kids, adults, and plenty of dogs themselves. Even though dachshunds will be the main attraction, all dogs are welcome at the event.

Information you need to know