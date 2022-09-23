Camilla, Queen Consort may make a major change to modernize the monarchy

Margaret Minnicks

Camilla, Queen Consort

Camilla, the wife of King Charles III, is now Queen Consort. In fact, Queen Elizabeth II gave her that title before she died. Camilla and her mother-in-law got along well. The Queen Consort is making a major change to modernize the monarchy, but it has no bad reflection on what Queen Elizabeth had in place during her entire 70 years on the throne.

Major change expected

The 75-year-old Queen Consort is expected to do things differently from her late mother-in-law, as part of a move to modernize the monarchy. The Queen Consort may bring an end to a royal tradition of having ladies-in-waiting who worked as unpaid personal assistants to the late Queen Elizabeth II. If the Queen Consort decides to have ladies-in-waiting, they will get paid for their service.

Marlene Koenig, a historian who has studied the Royal Family for several years, told the Express, "There are some positions that may no longer be filled." She said Queen Camilla could have been using ladies-in-waiting when she was the Duchess of Cornwall, but she never had one. When she needed assistance, her former secretary Angela MacManus, helped her without being officially named. An old school friend and her sister Annabelle Elliot assisted her, but they were never called ladies-in-waiting. Kate Middleton, Princess of Wales, also could have had ladies-in-waiting when she married into the royal family, but she didn't have them either. The late Princess Diana had eight ladies-in-waiting.

Queen Elizabeth's ladies-in-waiting

Queen Elizabeth had nine ladies-in-waiting. Most of them were from aristocratic families. They personally chosen by the late Queen to assist her with day-to-day tasks, from picking outfits and helping her bathe and dress, to putting together her diary of engagements, arranging private family events, and sending notes of thanks to the public from the Queen, according to The Mirror. They were her trusted confidantes. The ladies-in-waiting helped collect flowers given to the Queen at events.

The group fulfilled their roles and duties out of personal loyalty to the Queen. They came from wealthy families and were able to work without pay. They rotated their work on a flexible two-week schedule They were never expected to retire but to work for the Queen throughout her life.

A couple of the women are expected to soon retire following Her Majesty's death. They are in their 80s, but they wanted to keep working because of their loyalty to Queen Elizabeth II. Lady Susan Hussey was one of the Queen's most trusted lady-in-waiting. She accompanied the Queen to Prince Philip's in 2021. She is godmother to William, the Prince of Wales.

Ladies-in-waiting

On the day of the monarch's funeral, Queen Elizabeth II's loyal ladies-in-waiting were seen in black dresses and hats paying their final respects during the funeral procession. They were not just royal staff, but some of them were her closest friends and companions. Many of them had been by her side attending to her during most of her reign.

