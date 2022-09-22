Richmond, VA

Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in Richmond

Margaret Minnicks

Hustler Hollywood already has some of the required permits approved and some are still pending for the new store to move across the street from not one but two museums: the Children’s Museum of Richmond and the Science Museum of Virginia that serve hundreds of thousands of families and children each year.

If the application is approved, Hustler Hollywood will be located in the place where the former Pizza Hut was across from the two museums at 2343 W. Broad Street in the Fan District.

Hustler Hollywood’s business description

Apparently, Hustler Hollywood thinks it will get the location based on how the establishment was described on the application that was submitted to the City of Richmond. If there was some doubt, the company might not have advertised on the building that the establishment was "coming soon" and "now hiring."

According to the filing:

"There will be no adult books, magazines, or DVD’s at the location and 80% of its floor space would be for items such as lingerie, t-shirts, novelty candy, and condoms. The other 20% of its products would be in the adult novelty area, including anatomically correct massagers, bullets, dildos, and other similar products."

Reaction from museum leaders

Danielle Ripperton, the Children’s Museum of Richmond’s executive director, and Richard Conti, the Science Museum of Virginia’s chief wonder officer, said in a joint statement that they are working to learn more about the store and questioned whether the shop’s location is in line with the city’s plans. Both museum leaders say this does not feel as if it is in the spirit of the city’s development goals.

Reaction from a city official

City Councilwoman Katherine Jordan represents the area. She says her office has talked with residents, neighborhood stakeholders, and city departments “to understand the relevant local laws and regulations and how they apply in this instance, as well as to ensure that they are being applied fairly and with all necessary due diligence.

Jordan’s office told 8News that the Hustler Hollywood store doesn’t need the city council’s approval to open because it is not considered an adult entertainment business or adult bookstore. The application filed with the city defined the shop as a general retail store, according to the city’s Department of Planning and Development Review.

What do you think?

Do you think Hustler Hollywood will get the location the establishment has filed to get?

