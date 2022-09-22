Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, Virginia

Michael Harvey/Kai Starkes Michael Harvey

In early November, Richmond, Virginia will have a new restaurant and upscale jazz lounge. Michael Harvey and Kai Starkes have teamed up to open Mike's Jazz Cafe. Their jazz club will be located in the Fan district at 2526 Floyd Avenue. Mike’s Jazz Cafe will be in the space formerly occupied by Spoonbread Bistro which closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and it never reopened.

Dining room

The dining room on the first floor of Mike's Jazz Cafe will seat about 80 people at a time in the 2,500-square-foot space. The restaurant will open 4-10 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and will serve soul food and seafood dishes costing $15 to $22.

Jazz lounge and bar

The second floor will be home to an upscale jazz lounge and bar, according to Harvey who is a jazz enthusiast. He said customers will be able to relax and listen to live jazz soon after the establishment is up and running.

The owners

Harvey and Starkes are a couple and business partners. They both share a love of cooking. Their professional backgrounds motivated them to start the jazz club together to give Richmonders another option for fine dining and an opportunity to relax and enjoy jazz.

Michael Harvey is a CPA and runs the accounting firm MLH Assets Management. He plans to continue that work when the restaurant opens.

Kai Starkes owns the catering company Flavor of Life. She also intends to continue to operate her business after the restaurant and jazz lounge open.

Job opportunities

According to an announcement on Michael Harvey's Facebook page, there are several job opportunities for the upcoming opening of Mike's Jazz Cafe. For more information concerning this, contact Harvey at Harveysps@aol.com.