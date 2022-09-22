Net worth of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis

Prince William and Family Kensington Palace/PA/WPA Pool/Shutterstock

Royal children do not technically have an official net worth. That's because they are kids and not working with money of their own. What royal children are worth is based on how much they add to the British economy. All three of the young children of William, the Prince of Wales and Kate, the Princess of Wales have a large impact on the British economy, according to CNNMoney.

Prince George of Wales: $3.6 billion

Prince George bbc

Nine-year-old Prince George of Wales generates $3.6 billion for the economy. Whatever parents see him wearing and buy it, add to the British economy. It could be his shirt, shorts, a pair of socks, and shoes.

Princess Charlotte of Wales: $5 billion

Seven-year-old Princess Charlotte of Wales is estimated to generate $5 billion for the economy. The reason for her high value is because of her fashion influence like her mother's. When she was a toddler, she wore a yellow pastel patterned cardigan from a popular British department store. The sweater sold out in 24 hours.

Princess Charlotte brings in more than her brothers because of her dresses, sweaters, coats, shoes, socks, and hair bows.

Fans of the royal family are more likely to buy a dress Princess Charlotte wore than the shorts Prince George or Prince Louis wore. According to The Telegraph, it's called the "Princess Charlotte effect" where parents see what Charlotte is wearing and buy it for their own daughters. A poll claims that 1 in every 5 parents consider Princess Charlotte a style icon for their own daughters.

Princess Charlotte Stephen Lock/i-Images via Polaris

Princess Charlotte was dressed like her mother at Queen Elizabeth's funeral on September 19, 2022. They both wore a black coat dress with pleats in the back. Charlotte wore a small diamond horseshoe brooch given to her by her great-grandmother. She wore a hat for the first time. It was a custom-made black hat. The young princess also wore black tights and black Mary Jane flats.

Prince Louis of Wales: $70-$125 million

Prince Louis hello magazine

Four-year-old Prince Louis of Wales is expected to generate less than his older siblings. One reason might be because he wears hand-me-downs that used to belong to his older brother. So far, his contribution to the economy amounts to about $70-$125 million.