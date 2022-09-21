Viola Davis defends new movie "The Woman King"

Viola Davis Ilze Kitchoff/Sony

The new movie The Woman King premiered at the box office on Friday, September 16, 2022 earning a surprising $19 million exceeding the $12 million that Sony predicted. The 135-minute Gina Prince-Bythewood historical drama, starring Viola Davis is based on the true events of the Agojie, the all-female army of the West African Kingdom of Dahomey in the 18th and 19th centuries.

Even though it was a box-office success, some moviegoers organized boycotts over historical inaccuracies. Some people on social media have complained that the movie minimizes the kingdom's role in the slave trade. According to Smithsonian magazine, the kingdom gained its wealth through slavery by trading other Africans to Europe and was a key player in the slave trade in the 18th century.

Co-stars defend the movie

Viola Davis and Julius Tennon OLGA AKMEN/AFP VIA GETTY

In a recent interview with Variety, the main character Viola Davis and Julius Tennon reiterated that the movie is fiction, not a documentary. Davis and Tennon are wife and husband, producers and co-stars in The Woman King.

Davis told Variety:

"We entered the story where the kingdom was in flux, at a crossroads. They were looking to find some way to keep their civilization and kingdom alive. It wasn't until the late 1800s that they were decimated. Most of the story is fictionalized. It has to be."

The 68-year-old actress strongly contends that the movie still had merit. It empowers women mainly because it focuses on women warriors.

Tennon added:

"We are now what we call 'edu-tainment.' It's history but we have to take license. We have to entertain people. If we just told a history lesson, which we very well could have, that would be a documentary. Unfortunately, people wouldn't be in the theaters doing the same thing we saw this weekend."

Other reactions

After seeing the movie, some people defended it.