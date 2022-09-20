Donald Trump claims he would have had a better seat than Joe Biden at Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Joe Biden The Telegraph

The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II was held on Monday, September 19, 2022, in London's Westminster Abbey which had a seating capacity of 2,000. It was one of the biggest gatherings of world leaders in years. It brought closure to Britain's longest-reigning monarch who died on September 8 at age 96.

Because of space limitations, former living United States Presidents were not invited to the funeral. Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter probably would have gone had they been invited. Only heads of state were invited. President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden were the only two people from the US who were invited to attend.

Four of the presidents who were not invited accepted the Palace's choice and did not mock the current president who attended the funeral. However, one former president did.

Donald Trump's remark

More than 500 foreign heads of state, monarchs, and dignitaries attended the ceremony. Even so, former President Donald Trump claims he would have gotten a better seat than President Joe Biden at Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

The Times of London reported that Biden and his wife were seated in the 14th row of the church's south transept, seven rows from the back.

Trump mocked Biden by posting a photograph on his social media platform Truth Social. The photo showed all the assembled world leaders sitting in the abbey. A red arrow pointed to Biden being seated near the back.

Donald Trump wrote:

"If I were president, they wouldn't have sat me back there. In Real Estate, like Politics and in Life, LOCATION IS EVERYTHING!!!"

One hour later, in a separate post on his platform, Trump wrote:

"This is what's happened to America in just two short years. No respect!"

Seating due to protocol

While Trump took the time to mock President Joe Biden, he probably did not know that Biden had nothing to do with where he was sitting. A seating chart published by The Times of London shows that seating was arranged in the following order: the queen's family, monarchs, leaders of the Commonwealth, and other world leaders.

The Telegraph was quick to report that leaders of Commonwealth countries were put in front of other leaders "due to protocol."

Summary

United States President Joe Biden is not a member of the queen's family. He is not a monarch. He is not a leader of the Commonwealth. Neither is Donald Trump. Therefore, Trump's seat would not have been any closer to the front. At least Biden was in the building and Trump wasn't.