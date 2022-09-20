Los Angeles, CA

Kelly Clarkson the latest to receive star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Drdid_0i2UPuxh00
Kelly ClarksonHollywood Walk of Fame

Kelly Clarkson is the latest to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday, September 19, 2022. The 40-year-old singer, songwriter, author, and talk show host became an instant success after winning the first season of American Idol in 2002, which earned her a record deal with RCA. That same year, her debut single, A Moment Like This, topped the US Billboard Hot 100, and it became the country's best-selling single of 2002.

In 2003, Clarkson parted ways with American Idol management to reinvent her image by shifting to pop-rock for her second studio album.

The ceremony

The ceremony was held in front of the Ovation Hollywood shopping complex at 6801 Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CkOXu_0i2UPuxh00
Original American Idol judgesKevin Winter / Getty Images

Former American Idol judge Simon Cowell and Jason Halbert, Clarkson's music director since 2003, made remarks. Other original American Idol judges Paula Abdul and Randy Jackson also attended the ceremony to congratulate Kelly for receiving the great honor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lMUF5_0i2UPuxh00
Jason HalbertKevin Winter / Getty Images

During her acceptance speech, the latest recipient of a star said she feels "very fortunate" to be where she is in her career.

"I feel very lucky and fortunate because I know a lot of talented people that love singing and are amazing at it, and writing songs and even talk show hosts -- I think a lot of people can do that. I just feel very fortunate that I get the chance."

Success story

It is no doubt that Kelly's success story started with her American Idol win, but it did not end there. She accomplished what she set out to do to deserve the star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with 2,732 other stars.

Within the twenty years after leaving the singing competition show, Clarkson won many other honors and awards, including Daytime Emmys as an outstanding entertainment talk show host for three consecutive years in 2020, 2021, and 2022, four American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Academy of Country Music Awards and one Country Music Association Award.

