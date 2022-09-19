Information about the upcoming State Fair of Virginia

State Fair of Virginia wikipedia

The State Fair of Virginia returns to Caroline County, Virginia in full capacity this year. Because of the pandemic, there was no fair in 2020. In 202l, it returned but only on a limited basis. This is the first time the fair is returning to normal with all the traditional attractions, rides, live animals, farm equipment, crafts, and lots of food. There is much to see and do for adults and kids. There will be a petting zoo and pony rides for kids.

Marlene Jolliffe, the fair’s executive director and The Meadow Event Park’s vice president of operations, says, "This year’s fair “feels a little more normal."

Entertainment

According to Jolliffe, this year's fair has been budgeted more for entertainment. She said, "By my calculations, we have more than 350 hours of live entertainment that’s included with gate admission.”

The Triple Crown Circus, which focuses on aerial artists, will perform three shows each day with 700 available seats for each show. There will be a wide variety of musical acts: Motown, bluegrass, country, and rock. R&B group The Spinners will close out the fair on October 2.

Food

There definitely will be plenty to eat and drink at the fair this year. It seems like the officials are making up for time lost in previous years. “Holy Macaroni” is for customizing mac-and-cheese bowls, such as bacon-shrimp-crab mac and cheese, or veggie mac and cheese.

There will be Polar Bear Ice Cream, frozen bananas on a stick, and frozen cheesecake on a stick. There will be roasted corn on the cob with up to 22 different toppings. Other foods include Caribbean, Jamaican, and plenty of soul dishes as well as Brunswick stew. Pickle iced tea will be available to quench your thirst.

Information you need to know

Dates: September 23 - October 2

Time: 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Place: The Meadow Event Park

Address: 13191 Dawn Boulevard, Doswell, Virginia

Admission: $11.50-$15; free for ages 4 and younger; midway rides extra

Details: (804) 994-2800

The fair is encouraging people to purchase their tickets online because they are less expensive. Admission for kids ages 5 and older online is $15 compared to $16 at the gate. An unlimited ride wristband in addition to admission is $30 online and $32 at the fair. With a wristband, people will save time because there will no standing in line at a ticket booth.