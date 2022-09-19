Information about upcoming Social Security increase

Social Security istockphoto

About 90% of all Americans who are age 65 and older currently receive Social Security benefits. Those benefits are about 30% of their total income. Therefore, it is important for retirees and soon-to-be retirees to know how their monthly benefits will change. According to the New York Times, the social security increase in 2023 will be the largest in four years.

COLA is based on inflation

Cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs) are based on inflation. COLA is meant to keep Social Security benefits in line with inflation. All of us know inflation has been extremely high during the first nine months of 2022. That being said, retirees should get a huge COLA in 2023. The Senior Citizens League estimates it to be between 9.3% and 10.1%, the largest COLA since 1981.

The official COLA cannot be calculated exactly because all the data will not be available until the end of the third quarter of the year. Therefore, what is reported today might change after the end of September. Retirees will be notified by SSA on October 13, 2022 of the exact amount of their 2023 social security retirement benefits.

Increase for working retirees

Many retirees still work while receiving Social Security retirement benefits. Their Social Security benefits will likely increase also, but a portion of their payment will be withheld if they are under full retirement age (FRA). The extent of the reduction depends on how far under FRA they are and the annual earnings limit. The official 2023 earnings limits will be published in October.

Maximum benefits

Two conditions must be met for people to receive the maximum Social Security retirement benefits. First, their wages must be as much or exceed the maximum taxable income for 35 years. That amount was $147,000 in 2022. Second, a retiree must delay benefits until age 70.

If those two conditions are met, then Individuals who claimed Social Security this year currently receive $4,194 per month. That amount could increase to the maximum of $4,500 in 2023.

Disclaimer

Keep in mind that this information could change. To be sure of the exact amount of your social security benefits in 2023, rely on the notification you will get in the middle of October 2022.