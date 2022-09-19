Queen Elizabeth II and King Charles III's souvenirs

Queen Elizabeth's souvenirs npr

Queen Elizabeth II died at 96 years old on September 8, 2022. Just days after the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch, people began buying souvenirs to commemorate her life and death. Royal-themed gift shops in London and online sites such as Amazon and Etsy began selling lots of souvenirs.

Official vendors of royal gifts observed the 10-day mourning period by closing their shops in London, Windsor, and Edinburgh and online sales. Unofficial vendors did not close their shops and honored customers' requests for souvenirs which were in great demand.

Suppliers working overnight

Cool Britannia, a shop selling U.K.-themed memorabilia across the street from Buckingham Palace began selling souvenirs just two days after the queen's death. Vendors said suppliers had to work overnight to get mementos ready by Saturday. The Items depict not only Queen Elizabeth II, but also the new monarch, King Charles III.

Types of souvenirs

According to Bloomberg News, souvenirs of all types are available, including refrigerator magnets, tea sets, flags, mugs, t-shirts, sweatshirts, queen bobbleheads, and rubber ducks wearing crowns. Most of them are inscribed with the monarch's photo and the dates of her long reign from 1952-2022.

Inscribed on some t-shirts and mugs are the words: “Forever in our Hearts,” “Gone but not forgotten" and “Queen Elizabeth II - The Greatest Reign 1952-2022” along with a picture of Britain's longest monarch.

King Charles III souvenirs

King Charles III Etsy

There has also been a big demand for King Charles III souvenirs, including mugs, badges, fridge magnets, and key rings that say “God Save The King.” Souvenirs for the new king are not as plentiful as those of his mother because people are purchasing items left over from her many ceremonies and special events over 70 years.