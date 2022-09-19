Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth's funeral AP

Queen Elizabeth's state funeral took place on the morning of Monday, September 19, 2022 inside Westminster Abbey where she was married on November 20, 1947, and was crowned on June 2, 1953, sixteen months after she became queen on February 6, 1952. The monarch died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. Marches, vigils, and many other events took place between her death and her funeral.

People attending Queen Elizabeth's funeral

Because of space limitations, everyone who wanted to be there did not receive an invitation because the seating capacity is 2,000. About 500 world leaders and heads of state, including United States President Joe Biden and the prime ministers of Canada, Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand joined members of Britain's royal family at the funeral. Senior religious figures, British prime ministers past and present, and several other European monarchs attended the funeral of the United Kingdom's longest-reigning queen.

Other invited guests were individuals honored by the queen during her lifetime, including health workers.

Activities on Monday, September 19, 2022

The government declared the day a public holiday in Britain. Queen Elizabeth's lead-lined coffin left Westminster Hall where it has been lying in state for the last four days. The coffin was carried by a horse-drawn gun carriage of Britain's Royal Navy, alongside dozens of uniformed sailors. Members of Queen Elizabeth's large family followed the coffin in a procession.

The funeral service

The service was led by Dean of Westminster David Hoyle, with readings from Britain's new prime minister, Liz Truss, and a sermon preached by the United Kingdom's most senior cleric, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby.

The service concluded with a version of Britain's moving military trumpet reveille, The Last Post, a 2-minute silence, and then a lament from the queen's personal piper, who played his Scottish bagpipes outside her bedroom every morning. King Charles III placed the camp color (a regimental flag) of the Grenadier Guards' Queen's Company, a British Army regiment, on his mother's coffin.

After the funeral

Following the funeral service, Queen Elizabeth's coffin was drawn once more behind the gun carriage and transported by hearse to Windsor Castle where a smaller service of about 800 attended. The imperial crown, orb, and scepter were taken from atop her coffin. Later that evening, her family held a private service when the monarch was laid to rest alongside her husband, Prince Philip, the late Duke of Edinburgh, who died last year at the age of 99.