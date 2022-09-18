Queen Elizabeth's pancake recipe goes viral

Queen Elizabeth's Pancakes today.com

Most people don't usually think about Queen Elizabeth being in the kitchen making pancakes which she called scones. However, she did serve them to U.S. President Dwight D. Eisenhower and his wife Mamie in 1960 when they visited her at her castle in Balmoral. The president enjoyed the pancakes so much that he asked her to send him the recipe. Later, the queen wrote the recipe and sent it to him in a letter. After Queen Elizabeth's death on September 8, 2022, the original letter and recipe resurfaced from the National Archives . The recipe has gone viral because people are sharing the quick and easy recipe with others.

Queen Elizabeth's pancake recipe Twitter

Queen Elizabeth's pancake recipe

Queen Elizabeth's pancake recipe is actually for a thicker version of standard American pancakes which are dropped onto griddles in dollops.

Ingredients and preparation

4 teacups flour

4 tablespoons caster sugar

2 teacups milk

2 whole eggs

2 teaspoons bicarbonate soda

3 teaspoons cream of tartar

2 tablespoons melted butter

Beat eggs, sugar, and about half the milk together. Add flour and mix well. Add remainder of milk as required. Add bicarbonate and cream of tartar. Finally, fold in the melted butter.

Suggestion

In her letter, the queen advised using less flour and milk for a smaller batch because her recipe is for 16 people. Also, golden syrup or treacle can be used instead of only sugar.

In 2017, Darren McGrady, a former royal chef to the late monarch, told The Telegraph that most likely the sugary recipe would have been considered a treat for the late queen because she had a “disciplined” diet throughout her life.