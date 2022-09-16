Don Lemon is moving to new CNN morning show

If you have been accustomed to going to bed after Don Lemon's primetime CNN talk show, you will have to change your bedtime schedule and get up with his new morning show instead. CNN announced on Thursday, September 15, 2022 that the network is making changes to its morning and evening programs.

Don Lemon, Poppy Harlow, and Kaitlan Collins will co-anchor a new morning show that is replacing New Day, which currently airs from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. ET. The anchors, name of the new show, format, and set will change. New Day anchors John Berman and Brianna Keilar will continue to anchor their show until the new program premieres later this year. Then they will then be assigned new anchor roles.

CNN chief executive Chris Licht made the major programming changes. Before joining CNN last May, he was in charge of MSNBC's popular Morning Joe and the reboot of CBS This Morning.

Licht is confident of the new team he has selected. He said in a press release:

"There is no stronger combination of talent than Don, Poppy, and Kaitlan to deliver on our promise of a game-changing morning news program. They are each uniquely intelligent, reliable, and compelling; together they have a rare and palpable chemistry. ."

Don Lemon's reaction

Some sources say Don Lemon is been "axed" from his primetime show. He is pleased with the change. He describes hosting Don Lemon Tonight during the last eight years in primetime as an "incredible ride." However, he agreed that it is "time to shake things up."

"I am so appreciative of the 'Don Lemon Tonight' team, my wonderful, loyal viewers and everyone who has believed in me," Lemon said in a press release. "I was honestly floored when Chris Licht asked me to do this and I'm honored by his belief in me. It's going to be a thrill to take on this challenge with Poppy and Kaitlan."

Poppy Harlow's reaction

Poppy Harlow already works mornings alongside Jim Sciutto. Her shift will have an earlier start to anchor the new morning show with Lemon and Collins. She said, “What a gift to be able to sit beside Don and Kaitlan each morning.”

Kaitlan Collins' reaction

Kaitlan Collins, who has served as chief White House correspondent since the start of the Biden administration, said she was "thrilled to start this new adventure" and assume the new role of co-anchor and chief correspondent for the revamped morning show.

