Royal title changes since the death of Queen Elizabeth II

After the death of Queen Elizabeth II on September 8, 2022, some of the royal family's tiles and roles have changed. Prince Charles was formerly Duke of Cornwall. He became King Charles III immediately after his mother's death. He became King Charles III because there had been King Charles I and King Charles II. As the new monarch, he is taking on all the duties carried out by Queen Elizabeth. His wife, Camilla has become Queen Consort.

At 73, this makes Charles the oldest king to begin his reign. That record was previously held by William IV, who ascended to the throne in 1830 when he was 64. Charles also holds the title of the oldest and longest-serving heir to the British throne in history. It is impossible for King Charles III to reign as long as his mother. If you add the number of years his mother reigned (70) to his current age (73), the total will be 143. It is unlikely that he will live that long.

Other title changes

Other members of the royal family are taking on new titles and roles as a result of the new line of succession. King Charles III's oldest son William, formerly known as the Duke of Cambridge is now the Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Prince of Wales. That means William will take on his father's former titles and duties, including handling millions of dollars a year from the Duchy of Cornwall estate that his father owned.

Kate is now the Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge and the Princess of Wales. It was the title last held by William's mother Princess Diana. Camilla technically held that title before Queen Elizabeth's death. However, she never used the title because of its association with Princess Diana.

According to the royal website, William and Kate's three children: George and Louis are now Prince of Wales, and Charlotte is now Princess of Wales.

King Charles III's youngest son, Prince Harry is not a working royal. Therefore, his titles remain the same. He is still the Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan keeps her Duchess of Sussex title that they received on the wedding day. However, their two children can now become Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet because their grandfather is the monarch. Before Queen Elizabeth's death, the two children were great-grandchildren of the monarch. The rule set in motion by King George V in 1917 allows them to have the titles of prince and princess if their parents agree to it.

King Charles III has agreed to bestow the titles of prince and princess on his grandchildren, Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1, according to the Sun. However, he has refused to allow them to be known as His Royal Highness and Her Royal Highness (HRH) because their parents have not been working royals since they stepped down and moved away from the family in 2020.

Some royals did not accept or gave up their royal titles

Not all royals accepted the titles of prince or princess just because they were born into a royal family.