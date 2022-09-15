Reason former US Presidents not invited to Queen Elizabeth's funeral

US President BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Queen Elizabeth died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She had reigned on the throne since she was 25 years old. After over a week of mourning, the former monarch's state funeral will be on Monday, September 19, 2022 at London's Westminster Abbey where the queen married Prince Philip in 1947, and where she was crowned in 1953.

In the past, US Presidents and their wives have been invited to high-profile funerals. USA Today reported the valid reason only President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden were invited from the United States. Buckingham Palace didn’t give the president permission to bring a delegation with him.

Limited space

Westminster Abbey can hold up to 2,000 people. Therefore, no matter what the monarch's relationship had been with world leaders, former United States presidents, and figureheads, many of them have not been invited because of limited space. According to the Daily Mail, invitations have been extended only to current heads of state.

Politico reports that the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) indicates it will not be possible for more than one senior representative per country, along with their spouse, to attend the funeral. That means only one of the five living United States presidents will be among the official government guests.

President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, received their invitations in the form of a note sent by the protocol directorate of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office four days after the monarch's death. Their attendance has been confirmed, according to The Evening Standard.

Even though the other living US Presidents, including Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, Jimmy Carter, and their wives did not get invitations to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral, they all had a good relationship with her and sent condolences.