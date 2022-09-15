Virginia to be the home of the world's largest indoor vertical farm

Strawberries on a vertical farm the new economy

Most people don't think of farms and gardens being vertical. That's because the normal way to grow produces is horizontal. It was announced on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 that California-based Plenty Unlimited Inc. will build a vertical farming operation at Chesterfield County’s Meadowville Technology Park.

What is a vertical farm?

The Chicago company explains that the world's largest indoor vertical farm will be on a campus that grows produce indoors on towers without sun or soil. It will cost $300 million to build, but it will be a lucrative investment. At least 300 jobs will be available to complete the project. The entire Chesterfield facility will be completed in phases over the next six years. However, the first farm is set to be completed in the winter of 2023-2024.

What produce will be on the vertical farm?

Driscoll’s brand strawberries will be first on the vertical farm. About 4 million pounds will be produced each year on 30-foot high towers of stiff, squared-off plastic cylinders. The towers will be pierced with slanted slots for strawberry plants. Inner tubing delivers water and nutrients, as seen in the above photo. Chief executive officer Arama Kukutai indicated that the company expects to grow 20 million pounds of produce in Chesterfield.

Kukutai wants Virginians to know that raising produce on the towers allows a continuous harvest, instead of the traditional seasonal one that most people are accustomed to. He expects to ship the first berries from Chesterfield next winter as soon as the first building on the farm is completed.

Because the vertical farm will be inside, there will be no pests or soil problems. Workers won't have to wait a whole year for all the produce to grow and be picked at once. Strawberries and other items can be picked wherever they get ripe.

Virginia's involvement

Virginia is backing the project with a $2.4 million grant from the Commonwealth Opportunity Fund and a $500,000 grant from the Governor’s Agriculture and Forestry Industries Development Fund. The company will also get support from the Port of Virginia Economic and Infrastructure Development Zone Grant Program and the Major Facility Job Tax Credit program.

The Richmond area has a skilled workforce and nearby colleges that the company will need to find the right technicians and plant scientists who will keep robotic planting gear as well as lighting, ventilation, and nutrient feeds operating. Also, they are to make sure produce is picked when it is ripe and ready to be shipped.