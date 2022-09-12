Some people are refusing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

By now, most people know that Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. She was Britain’s longest-reigning monarch. She had been the only monarch many of her subjects had known over the last 70 years. Needless to say, there has been an outpouring of tributes from almost all people from around the world who are grieving over her passing. However, some people refuse to mourn her death.

Unfortunately, death does not keep critics from pointing out faults and flaws they believed about the deceased. Uju Anya, associate professor at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, wrote in a tweet soon after Buckingham Palace announced that the queen’s doctors were concerned about her health. The professor was quick to post on Twitter, “I heard the chief monarch of a thieving raping genocidal empire is finally dying. May her pain be excruciating."

Twitter removed the tweet because it violated the platform's rules. Her school said in a statement that Anya’s views “absolutely do not represent the values of the institution, nor the standards of discourse we seek to foster.”

On Friday, Anya told The Cut her email inbox was flooded with hateful messages. However, she continued to defend what she said. She said she will not apologize because she stands by her words.

Similar views

Anya is not alone. While many people loved Queen Elizabeth, there are also some who weren't fond of her. Critics didn't hesitate to point out the royal family’s role in the subjugation of people in countries formerly controlled by Britain, including India, Ireland, and Nigeria.

Rapper and film director Boots Riley tweeted, “The matriarch of a royal family legacy of slave-trading, imperialism, colonialism, theft, symbol of opulence and mascot for the ruling class is dead.” His tweet has not been removed from Twitter.

On the afternoon of Queen Elizabeth's death, CNN international correspondent Larry Madowo delivered a live report from Kenya, saying the queen was not "universally loved." Madowo said, “Across the African continent, there have been people who are saying, ‘We will not mourn for Queen Elizabeth because my ancestors suffered great atrocities under her people.’ And she never fully acknowledged that.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters, an activist group in South Africa, posted a lengthy statement to Twitter explaining that the group would not be mourning the queen because her death is a reminder of a very tragic period in this country and Africa's history. The highlight of the explanation was that during her 70-year reign as Queen, she never once acknowledged the atrocities that her family inflicted on native people that Britain invaded across the world.

Some justified criticisms

Longtime royal watchers admit that some of the criticisms of the queen and monarchy are justified. They pointed out that Queen Elizabeth acknowledged some of the abuses that were already happening before her reign. However, in 1986 during Queen Elizabeth's reign amid a groundswell of global opposition to apartheid in South Africa, she was reportedly angry at British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher when she refused to go along with sanctions.

Some unfair criticisms

Mo Varley, a teacher in Sheffield, England, told the New York Times. “I don’t think you can have a family paid for by the state be free of scrutiny.”

Polly Toynbee wrote in the Guardian, “There will be appreciation for the great care she took in such a fractious age not to take a side, express a view or add to the rifts that sharply divide the country. Every nation needs a figurehead; and, however perverse the sheer randomness of being born into that role, she did it with remarkable skill and dignity.”