Funeral details for Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II's publicly funded state funeral will be held on Monday, September 19, 2022 after 10 days of public mourning since her death on September 8. That day will be a bank holiday for the country. The monarch had planned her funeral long ago so she would have some input into the arrangements. Organizers described the ceremony to be "a fitting farewell to one of the defining figures of our times.''

The funeral will break traditions by being held at London’s Westminster Abbey . The funeral of King George II was the last monarch to have a funeral there in 1760. By having a funeral at Westminster Abbey, which is a short distance from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II will be continuing a longtime tradition.

Timeline summary

Here is a timeline of Queen Elizabeth's funeral.

Thursday, September 8: Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 96

Friday, September 9: The Queen’s coffin moved to the ballroom at Balmoral

Saturday, September 10: Preparations for the funeral were finalized

Sunday, September 11: Procession to the Palace Holyroodhouse where the body will rest in the Throne Room until Sunday afternoon

Monday, September 12: Procession to St Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh

Tuesday, September 13: Flown by Royal Air Force from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace

Wednesday, September 14 - Saturday, September 17: Procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the body will lie in state

Monday, September 19: Funeral at Westminster Abbey

Monday, September 19: For two minutes at midday, a nationwide moment of silence will take place when Big Ben sounds

Monday, September 19: Procession from Westminster Abbey to her final resting place in King George VI Memorial in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle for a committal service and interment; Prince Philip's coffin will be moved to be next to his wife's coffin

Monday, September 19: Later in the evening, there will be a private service with senior members of the royal family

People expected to attend

Heads of state and dignitaries from around the world are expected to attend the funeral as well as some of the Queen's 15 former prime ministers and senior lawmakers. Joe Biden, President of the United States plans to attend the high-profile funeral. There is no word about whether the other living US Presidents will attend.