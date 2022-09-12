Changes in the UK and around the world after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

King Charles III TIM GRAHAM PHOTO LIBRARY VIA GETTY

Changes are made in families after someone dies. With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, not only are changes made in the immediate family but big changes are also made in the United Kingdom and around the world. The most obvious and immediate change is the new royal leader of the United Kingdom. Many other changes will be made, including the country's national anthem, money, postage stamps, and flags. All of those changes will not be as immediate as the new monarch. Some of them will take days, months, and possibly years to implement.

A new monarch

The United Kingdom was never without a leader. The moment after Queen Elizabeth II closed her eyes to the world, her oldest son formerly Prince Charles became King Charles III. The queen lived to be 96 years old and reigned on the throne for 70 years, much longer than any other British monarch. Plans had been made for her death many years ago. Topping the list was the plan for a new monarch.

The national anthem

For the last 70 years, the national anthem for the United Kingdom has been "God Save the Queen." With Charles III on the throne, people are already singing "God Save the King." All the words will remain the same, except the female monarch "queen" will be replaced by the male monarch "king." All pronouns in the anthem will also be changed from "she" and "her" to "he" and "him."

Money

Money in UK

All currency in the United Kingdom is known as the pound sterling that features Queen Elizabeth's portrait. All currency will eventually be replaced with the king's portrait. According to The Guardian, about 4.5 billion bank notes are in circulation with the queen's portrait. It will take at least two years before the king's portrait will appear on all currency.

Eventually, changes also will be made on banknotes and coins in Canada and other Commonwealth nations.

Stamps and postboxes

Queen Elizabeth's portrait is also on stamps. The stamps will be phased out, and the portrait of King Charles III will replace the portrait of his late mother.

Postboxes around the United Kingdom read EIIR, which is the cypher for Elizabeth II Regina. They will likely not be replaced or removed. However, when new ones are constructed, they will have the king's own code.

Flags

All the flags across the country at government buildings, police stations, and other locations have the queen's cypher. The queen's flags will be replaced with the king's cypher. Information about a new logo and colors of flags will be announced later.

Documents

Documents, legal papers, handbooks, and other procedural papers will be revised to reflect name changes from Queen Elizabeth II to King Charles III as well as titles of the royals who moved up a step.

Family succession and titles

After the death of Queen Elizabeth, everyone in line moved up one step. The queen's firstborn son moved up from being Prince Charles to become King Charles III. His firstborn son, Prince William, and then William’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis moved up.

The titles in the immediate royal family changed. The former Prince Charles is now King Charles III because there have been Charles I and Charles II before him.

During his first speech as king on Friday, September 9, 2022, King Charles III announced that his wife, Camilla, is now Queen Consort and that Prince William and Kate Middleton will be Duke and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge with the titles of Prince and Princess of Wales. William and Kate's children could take on the titles of Prince and Princess of Cornwall and Cambridge, according to People.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will keep their titles even though they stepped down and no longer use them. Now that Charles is king, there is a chance their children, Archie and Lilibet, could be given the titles of prince and princess if their parents agree. Joe Little, managing editor of Majesty magazine said, "As the grandchildren of the Sovereign, they have the right to be upgraded to the style of His or Her Royal Highness."