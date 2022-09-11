Why Costco still sells a hot dog and soda combo for only $1.50 during inflation

Hot Dog MALCOLM BEDELL

Everybody is well aware that recently prices have increased for almost everything during inflation. Houses are at an all-time high and gas has been as high as $5 per gallon. Food prices have risen by 13.1% since last year. However, one thing that has remained at the same price for decades is the hot dog and soda combo at Costco. It is still $1.50 which was its original price in 1985. People appreciate the low price, but many wonder why Costco still sells the combo for such a low price, especially when other retailers are selling the same combo for a whole lot more.

Costco founder Jim Sinegal was once advised by the chain’s CEO that the company needed to up the price, but he never raised the price.

Costco executive vice president Richard Galanti acknowledges that Costco sells close to 300 million of its hot dog and soda combo a year. About 100 million combos are sold through the food court and another 200 million are sold in its stores.

Galanti says Costco knows how to make a $1.50 hot dog and soda combo work. The retailer built and operates Kirkland Signature hot dog factories in Los Angeles and Chicago as its own supplier. Therefore, hot dogs for Costco don't cost much to produce. The store regularly bids out its soda business between Coca-Cola and Pepsi to get the best prices.

Tradition

One might think Costco is keeping its combo price the same because of tradition. While that might be true, many retailers say that they have been forced to break with tradition so that they can stay afloat.

Retail experts suggest that what Costco is doing is more than just honoring tradition. It is a form of marketing strategy. John Talbott, director of the Center for Research and Education in Retail at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business, explains that an eye-grabbing low-priced item can signal to consumers that the company stresses bargains. He says, “You can almost think of it as a big billboard that says, ‘We have good value.’”

The loss-leader factor

The loss-leader factor happens when people go to a store for a low-priced item but end up buying plenty of other things which are not discounted. That is the way Adam Oliensis, a Costco shopper sees it. He’s a big fan of Costco's $1.50 hot dog soda combo. He admits he usually spends about $200 on other items when he goes to Costco for just the $1.50 deal.

Costco's vow to customers

Costco's hot dog Irene Jiang/Business Insider

According to Business Insider, Costco vows that it will not raise the price of its $1.50 hot dog and soda combo. The retailer says customers can rely on its famous $1.50 hot dog and soda combo staying at the same price despite inflation. Not only are the hot dog inexpensive, but they are also delicious.