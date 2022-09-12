Why Queen Elizabeth II will be buried in a lead-lined coffin

Lead-lined coffinShutterstock

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch, died at age 96 on September 8, 2022. She died surrounded by her family at her Scottish estate. The queen had planned her own funeral long ago. The funeral will take place on Monday, September 19, 2022. That will give the public time to observe a period of mourning. Flags will be flown at half-staff over royal residences throughout the mourning period. Floral tributes will be allowed to be placed at specified places.

Two things will be significant when the funeral takes place.

Funeral at Westminster Abbey

Queen Elizabeth II will be the first monarch to have a funeral at London’s Westminster Abbey in almost 300 years. By having a funeral at Westminster Abbey, which is a short distance from Buckingham Palace, Queen Elizabeth II will be reviving an age-old tradition. King George II was the last monarch to have a funeral there in 1760.

Prince Philip was not funeralized at Westminster Abbey. His body is in a coffin in the Royal Vault at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle. In the upcoming weeks, his coffin is expected to be moved to be next to the coffin of his beloved wife of 73 years.

While Queen Elizabeth's funeral will revisit a past tradition, her coffin will continue a long-standing trend.

Lead-lined coffin

Queen Elizabeth's burial will follow a royal family past tradition as it relates to her coffin. She will be laid to rest in a lead-lined coffin which might weigh up to a ton. According to MentalFloss, the queen had her lead-lined oak casket designed more than 30 years ago.

The main reason for a lead-lined coffin is to keep moisture and air from entering it because those ingredients cause decomposition to begin. Twenty-five years ago, Princess Diana was buried in a 540-pound lead-lined coffin.

