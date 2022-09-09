Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; Prince Charles becomes King of England

On Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that royal doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth's health and placed her “under medical supervision” at her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Members of her immediate family rushed to her side. Later on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of the Commonwealth had died at age 96.

Official statements

The statement from Buckingham Palace read, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon."

A statement from Charles, now His Majesty The King and King Charles III, issued a statement shortly after his mother's death. "The death of my beloved Mother, Her Majesty The Queen, is a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family. We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother. I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."

On Tuesday, September 6, the monarch fulfilled her final official engagement by swearing in Liz Truss as Prime Minister of England. It was Queen Elizabeth's 15th prime minister in her 70-year-long reign. The swearing-in took place at Balmoral and not the queen’s official residence of Buckingham Palace as had been the usual custom. Queen Elizabeth had been staying there because of mobility issues.

Prime Minister Truss paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth following the news of her death. She said Thursday marked the "passing of the second Elizabethan age." She concluded her statement by saying: "God save the king."

The new monarch

Prince Charles, the former Prince of Wales, has immediately become King of England. Everyone who was in the line of succession moved up. For instance, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, becomes second in line and is taking on his father's title. Charles will be officially named King of England on Friday, September 9, 2022, one day after the death of his mother. He will then address the nation.

His title will likely be King Charles III because he will be the third Charles as king. King Charles I reigned from 1625 to 1649 and King Charles II reigned from 1660 to 1685. However, the former Prince of Wales can choose his own title by using any other Christian name from his full name, Charles Philip Arthur George.

A brief history of Queen Elizabeth II

Queen Elizabeth II reigned on the throne for 70 years, longer than any other monarch in England. She became queen in 1952 when she was only 25 years old. In 2015, she surpassed the 62-year record that had been held by her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria.

In her long reign, Queen Elizabeth II oversaw 15 prime ministers and was over a total of 32 independent countries.

Ties to the United States

Queen Elizabeth served during the terms of 13 United States presidents and met all of them except Lyndon Baines Johnson.

Because of Queen Elizabeth's relationship with the United States, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered flags at the U.S. Capitol to be flown at half-staff.

Condolences from around the world

All of Great Britain is mourning. Most people in England knew Queen Elizabeth as their only monarch. People from all parts of the world are sending condolences to the family and to the country. Pope Francis is only one of many who have sent condolences. During her reign, the beloved queen had met four popes.