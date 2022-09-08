Barack and Michelle Obama's official White House portraits unveiled

Barack and Michele Obama's White House Portraits WHITE HOUSE COLLECTION/WHITE HOUSE HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION

Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House in 2017. Now more than five years later, their official portraits were unveiled on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. These portraits are not related to the Smithsonian portraits that were unveiled four years ago, according to People magazine.

Unveiling ceremony

The Obamas returned to the presidential residence for a ceremony where the White House Historical Association presented paintings by artists Robert McCurdy and Sharon Sprung. This was the first time Michelle had returned since she left the White House. They were welcomed to their former home by their longtime friends President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

Barack Obama's portrait

When Barack's portrait was unveiled, those at the ceremony noticed that it is in the style of McCurdy's other paintings. The portrait features a white background that provokes viewers to focus mainly on the subject without any distractions surrounding him. The former president is seen wearing a black suit, gray tie, and an American flag pin on his lapel.

After the unveiling, Barack told the intimate crowd, "What I love about Robert's work is that he paints people exactly the way they are, for better or worse." Then he joked, "You'll note that he refused to hide any of my gray hairs, refused my request to make my ears smaller. He also talked me out of wearing a tan suit."

Michelle's portrait

Michelle's portrait features her sitting in front of a colorful background, unlike her husband's portrait. Sprung painted her portrait in bright colors with the handmade paints she customarily uses. Michelle is wearing a bright blue dress with an off-the-shoulder sleeve that shows her arms.

Barack commented about his wife's portrait, "I want to thank Sharon Sprung for capturing everything I love about Michelle. Her grace, her intelligence — and the fact that she's fine."

Both portraits

Both artists painted the portraits in different rooms in the White House. Barack is standing in a room while Michelle is sitting on a sofa in the Red Room.

The paintings were set on easels in the East Room of the White House where the unveiling ceremony was held. By the time the ceremony was over, Barack Obama’s portrait was already hanging in the Grand Foyer of the White House along with portraits of other recent presidents. Michelle Obama’s portrait was hanging on the ground floor of the building along with other recent first ladies.

Previous paintings

Paintings of Barack and Michelle Obama in 2018 SAUL LOEB/AFP VIA GETTY

Know that the official White House portraits that were just unveiled are not related to the National Portrait Gallery paintings (shown above) that were painted of the Obamas in 2018. Those paintings are the work of Nigerian-American Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald.