JUUL to pay Virginia and 33 other states $16 million cash payment

JUUL, the e-cigarette company will be required to honor a $438.5 million settlement to states in the United States and territories, according to Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia. That amount is about 25% of the company’s sales in the United States.

Virginia is one of the 34 states to receive a $16 million cash payment. The funds are expected to be dispersed in the next six to 10 years. The decision was not a quick one. It comes after the company was investigated for over two years for its illegal marketing practices.

About JUUL

JUUL launched its first product in 2015 with teenagers as the target group. Vaping numbers among teenagers have increased drastically since then. Investigators concluded that JUUL used what appealed to the younger group to get them to use its e-cigarettes. The company hosted launch parties, promoted products on social media, and gave away free samples. Since 2019, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products have been illegal for persons under 21 years old.

Attorney General Miyares said, “Youth vaping is an epidemic, and from the get-go, JUUL has been a leader in the e-cigarette industry. But JUUL targeted young people with deceptive social media advertising campaigns and misled the public about the product’s dangers.”

A long list of rules

Besides the big payout to over half of the states, JUUL has to be accountable and follow a long list of marketing practices in order to keep its product in the stores. JUUL can no longer do things listed below that the company has done illegally in the past.

Some of the banned practices include but are not limited to:

Marketing to youth

Portraying persons under age 35 in any marketing

Use of cartoons

Sale of flavors not approved by the FDA

No free samples

No advertising where the audience is less than 85% adults

No social media testimonials by individuals under the age of 35

Miyares said, “My office will continue to go after and hold accountable companies that market addictive products like e-cigarettes to minors, with no concern for their health or well-being”