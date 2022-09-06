Virginia officials urge residents to kill a destructive bug if they see it

Spotted Lanternfly WTVR-CBS

The spotted lanternfly is beautiful, but it is so destructive that Virginia officials are urging all residents to kill the bug if they see it. It is extremely dangerous to the environment for several reasons. The bug colonizes quickly, disrupts native ecosystems, and can cause serious problems to agriculture and forests. In addition to those those the bug can do, it is also a serious threat to the grape and wine industries in the entire state of Virginia.

Eric Day, manager of the Insect ID Lab in the Virginia Tech Department of Entomology says, “We need to prevent spotted lanternfly from going somewhere else and becoming a bigger problem. Make sure it does not move on vehicles or plants and remove and squish any you find.”

Spotted Lanternfly Henrico Citizen

Day warns that the bug should be prevented from landing on plants and on vehicles. In fact, he is telling drivers to check places such as car wheel wells, box trucks, and boat trailers to make sure they are not transporting the bug to other places.

Previous quarantines

Back in 2019, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services established a spotted lanternfly quarantine to help slow the spread of the bugs to surrounding areas. The quarantine was expanded in 2021 to northwestern portions of Virginia that included: Clarke counties, Frederick, Warren, and Winchester. All vehicles moving goods across county lines were required to be inspected for spotted lanternfly and their eggs to prevent them from taking up residence in other places in Virginia.

Current quarantine

Since July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was expanded even further to include more parts of the state. Cities currently under quarantine include: Albemarle, Augusta, Buena Vista, Carroll, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Wythe.

Citizens of Virginia are helping

Day indicated that he is impressed with the way citizens of Virginia are helping to reduce the spread of the spotted lanternfly. According to Day, "Active citizens and businesses in quarantine areas have helped slow spread significantly."