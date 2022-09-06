Virginia officials urge residents to kill a destructive bug if they see it

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PScw0_0hjPsm4600
Spotted LanternflyWTVR-CBS

The spotted lanternfly is beautiful, but it is so destructive that Virginia officials are urging all residents to kill the bug if they see it. It is extremely dangerous to the environment for several reasons. The bug colonizes quickly, disrupts native ecosystems, and can cause serious problems to agriculture and forests. In addition to those those the bug can do, it is also a serious threat to the grape and wine industries in the entire state of Virginia.

Eric Day, manager of the Insect ID Lab in the Virginia Tech Department of Entomology says, “We need to prevent spotted lanternfly from going somewhere else and becoming a bigger problem. Make sure it does not move on vehicles or plants and remove and squish any you find.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37Q76F_0hjPsm4600
Spotted LanternflyHenrico Citizen

Day warns that the bug should be prevented from landing on plants and on vehicles. In fact, he is telling drivers to check places such as car wheel wells, box trucks, and boat trailers to make sure they are not transporting the bug to other places.

Previous quarantines

Back in 2019, the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services established a spotted lanternfly quarantine to help slow the spread of the bugs to surrounding areas. The quarantine was expanded in 2021 to northwestern portions of Virginia that included: Clarke counties, Frederick, Warren, and Winchester. All vehicles moving goods across county lines were required to be inspected for spotted lanternfly and their eggs to prevent them from taking up residence in other places in Virginia.

Current quarantine

Since July 2022, the spotted lanternfly quarantine was expanded even further to include more parts of the state. Cities currently under quarantine include: Albemarle, Augusta, Buena Vista, Carroll, Charlottesville, Harrisonburg, Lexington, Lynchburg, Manassas, Manassas Park, Page, Prince William, Rockbridge, Rockingham, Shenandoah, Staunton, Waynesboro, and Wythe.

Citizens of Virginia are helping

Day indicated that he is impressed with the way citizens of Virginia are helping to reduce the spread of the spotted lanternfly. According to Day, "Active citizens and businesses in quarantine areas have helped slow spread significantly."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 40 years and an online writer for over 25 years.

Richmond, VA
422 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Queen Elizabeth II dies at 96; Prince Charles becomes King of England

Queen Elizabeth II(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) On Thursday morning, September 8, 2022, Buckingham Palace announced that royal doctors were concerned about Queen Elizabeth's health and placed her “under medical supervision” at her residence at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Members of her immediate family rushed to her side. Later on Thursday afternoon, Buckingham Palace announced that the monarch of the United Kingdom and the head of the Commonwealth had died at age 96.

Read full story
1 comments

Barack and Michelle Obama's official White House portraits unveiled

Barack and Michele Obama's White House PortraitsWHITE HOUSE COLLECTION/WHITE HOUSE HISTORICAL ASSOCIATION. Former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama left the White House in 2017. Now more than five years later, their official portraits were unveiled on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. These portraits are not related to the Smithsonian portraits that were unveiled four years ago, according to People magazine.

Read full story
6 comments
Virginia State

JUUL to pay Virginia and 33 other states $16 million cash payment

JUUL, the e-cigarette company will be required to honor a $438.5 million settlement to states in the United States and territories, according to Jason Miyares, Attorney General of Virginia. That amount is about 25% of the company’s sales in the United States.

Read full story
4 comments
Denver, CO

A 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will take place throughout the country

There will be a 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb event in cities around the country on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The event is a way for firefighters and participants to pay tribute and remember the 343 firefighters who lost their lives while protecting others at the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001.

Read full story
Richmond, VA

Richmond, Virginia hosting 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb to honor fallen firefighters

Richmond, Virginia is holding its 11th annual9/11 Memorial Stair Climb on Saturday, September 10, 2022. The event is a way for Richmonders to remember and honor the 343 firefighters who lost their lives while protecting others at the World Trade Center in New York on September 11, 2001.

Read full story
1 comments

"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5: Expected to be riveting

A lot of surprising things happened in The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-4. Now viewers are wondering how many more surprising things could possibly happen. However, Season 5 is advertised to be riveting. Showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast, crew, and all people involved in the Hulu series are "pulling out all the stops" to make Season 5 well worth the wait.

Read full story
1 comments
Fayetteville, NC

School baptizes 100 children without parents' permission

When children are baptized, it is usually with the permission of their parents who are there to celebrate the rite of passage with their children. However, that was not the case when 100 students were baptized without the permission of their parents at a parochial school in North Carolina. All of the parents were surprised, and some of them were angry that this happened without their permission.

Read full story
16 comments
Richmond, VA

Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members

Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.

Read full story
11 comments

"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 Premieres on Hulu

Elisabeth Moss as June in "The Handmaid's Tale"Courtesy of Hulu. It has been confirmed that the long-awaited Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will return on Hulu on September 14, 2022 with two installments. Hulu's series was renewed for Season 5 in December 2020 while Season 4 was still in progress. Season 4 ended well over a year ago on June 16, 2021.

Read full story
6 comments

Opinion: Inflation affects some groups of people more than others

Inflation affects everybody. However, everybody is not affected the same way. in different ways. People feel the pressure of inflation mainly in rent, groceries, and gasoline. There is also a ripple down effect of inflation that affects travel, education, and many other areas of our lives. While those areas are affected, there are some groups that are affected more than others.

Read full story
3 comments
Saint Louis, MO

Mother and daughter pilots make history on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines first Mother/Daughter Pilot duo, Captain Holly Petitt and First Officer Keely PetittPhotograph by Schelly Stone. It is fascinating to hear that a mother and her daughter made history when they were the captain and first officer for Southwest Airlines. Mother Holly Petitt and her daughter Keely appeared on GoodMorning America on Wednesday, August 10, 2022 to share the story about their first flight together on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

Read full story
Florida State

Hot temperatures in Florida are causing more sea turtles to be born female

Female sea turtleCourtesy Bette Zirkelbach / The Turtle Hospital. Unlike humans, the gender of sea turtles is not determined at fertilization. The sex of a sea turtle is based on the temperature. Because of the rising temperatures in Florida, most of the sea turtles being born are female. That might seem unbelievable, but the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration explains the phenomenon.

Read full story
14 comments

Serena Williams says farewell to tennis

Serena Williams on Cover of VoguePhotographed by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, Vogue. The all-time great tennis player Serena Williams says she is hanging up her tennis racket in a few weeks after the U.S. Open tournament. She says she does not like the word "retire." Therefore, on Tuesday, August 9, Williams said she is "evolving away from tennis" In other words, she is leaving the sport she has been participating in since she was a toddler.

Read full story
6 comments

Actress Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Actress, singer, and songwriter Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, August 8, 2022 from breast cancer at the age of 73. She was diagnosed with the disease back in May 2017. Her husband, John Easterling, reported the sad news on Newton-John's social media channels. His statement reads, Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

Read full story

Three new books about the Royal Family will upstage Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry's memoir is set to be published soon. Viewers can't wait to read it. However, before the Duke of Sussex's book will be available, three other books about the Royal Family will be released.

Read full story
21 comments

Opinion: Nationwide teacher shortage with suggestions to handle it

Teachers wanted because of teacher shortageeducationnext.org. Never before has there been a nationwide teacher shortage like the one America is experiencing now. This is especially troubling because the school year will start soon with thousands of positions for teachers not filled. The teacher shortage is not just in one or two states. Every state in the United States is having the same problem. How and why did this happen, and what are school administrators doing about this serious situation?

Read full story
40 comments

Nick Cannon spends time with his two sets of twins

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa at butterfly habitat outing with twin sons Zion and Zillion.hiabbydelarosa/Instagram. Nick Cannon has been married and divorced only once, but he has fathered eight children with five different baby mamas and is expecting his ninth child in October 2022. During the last few days, the 41-year-old talk show host spent time with his two sets of twins.

Read full story
10 comments

Tyler Perry shares his journey from homelessness to a billionaire

Tyler Perry on cover of AARP The MagazineAARP The Magazine. Tyler Perry is a well-known celebrity now, but he has not always been that way. He tells about his journey from homelessness to becoming a writer, actor, playwright, producer, studio owner, and philanthropist exclusively in the upcoming issue ofAARP The Magazine. During the interview, Perry not only reveals how he rose to success, but he also revealed how he helped others along their journeys.

Read full story
1 comments

Meghan Markle celebrates 41st birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday on August 4 when she turned 41 years old. The Duchess of Sussex spent the day with Prince Harry, their two children, Archie, 3, Lilibet, 1, and her mother Doria Ragland. According to Us Weekly, she also celebrated with a few close friends. The publication said she spent the day with the people she loves the most.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy