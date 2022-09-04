"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5: Expected to be riveting

Trailer for "The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 Hulu

A lot of surprising things happened in The Handmaid's Tale Seasons 1-4. Now viewers are wondering how many more surprising things could possibly happen. However, Season 5 is advertised to be riveting. Showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter that the cast, crew, and all people involved in the Hulu series are "pulling out all the stops" to make Season 5 well worth the wait.

Elisabeth Moss, one of the executive producers, and the main character who plays June Osborne, said in interviews that everyone has been working extremely hard to present "a wild and explosive" season.

End of Season 4

Season 4 ended more than a year ago on June 16, 2021. The finale was riveting enough when June led a group of handmaids to the brutal and bloody killing of Commander Fred Waterford, played by Joseph Fiennes.

Season 5

June is seen coming up out of the water in the trailer for Season 5 as seen in the above photo. She doesn't seem remorseful at all for what she has just done. In fact, she appears to be gloating over Waterford’s murder. She admits to O-T Fagbenle’s Luke, “I killed him, and I loved it so much.” She doesn't seem to be worried about having to face serious consequences for killing Commander Waterford in the woods.

Showrunner Miller tells Vanity Fair, “Now that Fred is out of the way, it doesn’t take June long to realize that she did something that felt very good, but she might have not gotten rid of the most dangerous one first.” Of course, he was referring to Serena Joy, Waterford's pregnant widow, who has to be reckoned with while she is struggling to keep her power in Canada.

Since Waterford is dead, Fiennes will no longer be a regular cast member. Miller says he might appear in flashbacks. Alexis Bledel, who played Emily Malek, is not returning to the series. There will be two new cast members: New Amsterdam's Genevieve Angelson and Hawaii Five-O's star Christine Ko.

When to Watch Season 5

Season 5 of the Emmy-winning series premieres on September 14, 2022 on Hulu with the first two episodes. After then, one episode will air every Wednesday through November 9, 2022.