Playing cards with faces of Richmond murder victims upset family members

Margaret Minnicks

Playing cards with murder victims

Some families in Richmond, Virginia are very upset because officials in the Richmond City Justice Center are handing out decks of cards with photos of murder victims on for inmates to play with. Investigators are hoping those incarcerated will know something about the victims' death and can share information to help them solve cold homicide cases.

Richmond Sheriff Antoinette Irving hopes those held at the jail “will recognize the face of the victim or even remember something particular about the case that will bring resolution.” The Sheriff's Office wrote in a press release: “Simply having the image on a card hopefully will ignite a more personal response and prompt a tip.

Not everybody is on board with the deck of playing cards method. It is especially upsetting to the family members of some of the murdered victims. Lavon Whitlow, the mother whose son Jamarea was murdered on August 23, 2020 stated, "I'm being victimized all over again. I don't like it. It's ridiculous." The grieving mother insists that her murdered son is more than the four of spades.

Description of the deck of cards

The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office, the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, and local partners worked together to design the deck of 52 playing cards similar to a regular deck. Each card features a murder victim's photo, name, brief details about the case, and tip line information.

Sheriff Irving said other law enforcement agencies have gotten more than 630 viable tips from the deck of cards method and more than 30 cold cases have been solved. Irving is hopefully this method will work because inmates play cards all the time. While playing they may see something or someone to cause them to remember something about the case. Also, while talking to family members on the telephone or when they if they know something about the case.

If an incarcerated person provides valuable information that helps investigators, a reward will be given to the incarcerated person or to a family member, according to Richmond’s sheriff’s office.

This method has been used in Virginia and other states before, including prisons and jails in Hampton Roads. That's why officials think this method is worth a try in Richmond, Virginia as well.

More decks of cards are being designed

Before seeing how this deck of cards will work, the Attorney General's office and the Richmond Police Department are working on designing at least two more decks. Photos of missing Richmonders will be on the next deck of 52 cards.

