"The Handmaid's Tale" Season 5 Premieres on Hulu

Elisabeth Moss as June in "The Handmaid's Tale" Courtesy of Hulu

It has been confirmed that the long-awaited Season 5 of The Handmaid's Tale will return on Hulu on September 14, 2022 with two installments. Hulu's series was renewed for Season 5 in December 2020 while Season 4 was still in progress. Season 4 ended well over a year ago on June 16, 2021.

Showrunner Bruce Miller told The Hollywood Reporter and other top officials have indicated they do not know if Season 5 will be the final season for the popular series. They agreed they do not want the series to end, but they just know how things will turn out. Therefore, they indicated they are pulling out all the stops to make Season 5 something viewers will enjoy.

What to see in Season 5

A lot will go on in Season 5. Some of the things will be expected, and many of them will be unexpected. Take a look below of things to expect.

June will face consequences for killing Commander Waterford in Season 4.

June, her husband Luke, and their friend Moira are still trying to reunite with Hannah while fighting Gilead from Canada.

A pregnant Serena tries to establish herself in Toronto as a widow.

Commander Lawrence and Aunt Lydia work together to reform Gilead.

Two cast members leaving

Most of the original cast members will return. As viewers are aware, Joseph Fiennes who played Fred Waterford will not be returning because he was beaten to death by June and her supporters. Showrunner Bruce Miller told Entertainment Weekly that Waterford might reappear in flashbacks and in visions in June's mind.

Alexis Bledel, who played Emily Malek will not return to the series. However, she did not give a reason for her leaving the show.

Two new cast members

Hawaii Five-O star Christine Ko is joining the cast in the role of Lily, a Gilead refugee.

New Amsterdam's Genevieve Angelson will be in a recurring role as Mrs. Wheeler.

A wild and explosive season

Elisabeth Moss, who plays June, and one of the executive producers, revealed that cast members have been working extremely hard to present "a wild and explosive" new season. Other cast members have been seen doing interviews and saying similar things.

Mark your calendar for September 14 for the return of The Handmaid's Tale.

