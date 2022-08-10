Opinion: Inflation affects some groups of people more than others

Inflation Nation World News

Inflation affects everybody. However, everybody is not affected the same way. in different ways. People feel the pressure of inflation mainly in rent, groceries, and gasoline. There is also a ripple down effect of inflation that affects travel, education, and many other areas of our lives. While those areas are affected, there are some groups that are affected more than others.

It is no surprise that the groups that are impacted the most include Native Americans, Blacks, and Latinx households, according to Fortune. Inflation causes those three groups to suffer more during inflation than Caucasian and Asian families. Even though there are programs to offer help, inflation still hurts these three groups more than other groups.

Researchers surveyed over 4,100 adults from America’s five biggest racial/ethnic groups: Native Americans, Blacks, Latinx, Caucasians, and Asians. After data was collected on personal finances, healthcare status, housing security, and neighborhood conditions, the following groups showed they are facing serious financial problems because of inflation.

69% of Native Americans

58% of Blacks

56% of Latinx

44% of Caucasians

36% of Asians

Fate of inflation

Inflation is far from being over. Gas prices, airfares, and used cars did go down slightly in July, according to the New York Times. However, that was not enough to get too excited about because inflation is still extremely high. Besides, that slight decline could go right back up again.

Rent for housing continues to rise, and that's a big part of inflation. That is sure to keep inflation high for a very long time.

Summary

Inflation affects all Americans. It doesn't matter what racial or ethnic group a person belongs to. All of us are in the same boat as far as inflation is concerned. Nobody knows when it will end. Therefore, most people are doing the best they can.