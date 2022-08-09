Hot temperatures in Florida are causing more sea turtles to be born female

Female sea turtle Courtesy Bette Zirkelbach / The Turtle Hospital

Unlike humans, the gender of sea turtles is not determined at fertilization. The sex of a sea turtle is based on the temperature. Because of the rising temperatures in Florida, most of the sea turtles being born are female. That might seem unbelievable, but the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration explains the phenomenon.

The hatchlings will be female if a sea turtle eggs incubate above 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The hatchlings will be male if the sea turtle eggs incubate below 81.86 degrees Fahrenheit. The hatchlings will produce a mixture of male and female sea turtles if the temperature is anything in between those two degrees.

Florida's temperatures

Florida State University’s Climate Center reported that temperatures in Florida during July 2022 ranged from 90 to 95 degrees. Those temperatures were far above 88.8 degrees. Therefore, the sex of sea turtles was bound to be female. A report from Reuters confirms that anytime there is a rise in temperature, there is sure to be more females than males.

Bette Zirkelbach, a manager at Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys, reported that sea turtle biologists have studied hatchlings and the remains of unhatched eggs for many years. Zirkelbach said, "They have found over the past four summers that there have been no male sea turtles. The ratios have been going up steadily (to show) more and more females, but to think that there have been no boy turtles. Without boy turtles, we're not going to have baby turtles."

It is not unusual for Zirkelbach to have more female sea turtles than male sea turtles in her care at Turtle Hospital. At the time of this writing, she is caring for 37 turtles, and most of them are small female sea turtles as seen at the top of this article.

Sea turtles in Australia

Florida is not the only part of the world where the sex of a sea turtle is affected by temperatures. A study published by Current Biology in 2018 revealed that the northern barrier reef area and beaches in Australia had mostly female sea turtles compared to the cooler southern barrier reef area and beaches. The obvious conclusion is that warmer temperatures produce female sea turtles while cooler temperatures produce male sea turtles. When the temperatures are neither excessively hot nor too cold, then there will be a mixture of both male and female sea turtles.

How's that for a quick biology lesson?