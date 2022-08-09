Hot temperatures in Florida are causing more sea turtles to be born female

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L52hL_0hApRqS800
Female sea turtleCourtesy Bette Zirkelbach / The Turtle Hospital

Unlike humans, the gender of sea turtles is not determined at fertilization. The sex of a sea turtle is based on the temperature. Because of the rising temperatures in Florida, most of the sea turtles being born are female. That might seem unbelievable, but the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration explains the phenomenon.

The hatchlings will be female if a sea turtle eggs incubate above 88.8 degrees Fahrenheit. The hatchlings will be male if the sea turtle eggs incubate below 81.86 degrees Fahrenheit. The hatchlings will produce a mixture of male and female sea turtles if the temperature is anything in between those two degrees.

Florida's temperatures

Florida State University’s Climate Center reported that temperatures in Florida during July 2022 ranged from 90 to 95 degrees. Those temperatures were far above 88.8 degrees. Therefore, the sex of sea turtles was bound to be female. A report from Reuters confirms that anytime there is a rise in temperature, there is sure to be more females than males.

Bette Zirkelbach, a manager at Turtle Hospital in the Florida Keys, reported that sea turtle biologists have studied hatchlings and the remains of unhatched eggs for many years. Zirkelbach said, "They have found over the past four summers that there have been no male sea turtles. The ratios have been going up steadily (to show) more and more females, but to think that there have been no boy turtles. Without boy turtles, we're not going to have baby turtles."

It is not unusual for Zirkelbach to have more female sea turtles than male sea turtles in her care at Turtle Hospital. At the time of this writing, she is caring for 37 turtles, and most of them are small female sea turtles as seen at the top of this article.

Sea turtles in Australia

Florida is not the only part of the world where the sex of a sea turtle is affected by temperatures. A study published by Current Biology in 2018 revealed that the northern barrier reef area and beaches in Australia had mostly female sea turtles compared to the cooler southern barrier reef area and beaches. The obvious conclusion is that warmer temperatures produce female sea turtles while cooler temperatures produce male sea turtles. When the temperatures are neither excessively hot nor too cold, then there will be a mixture of both male and female sea turtles.

How's that for a quick biology lesson?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 6

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 40 years and an online writer for over 25 years.

Richmond, VA
177 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Tyler Perry shares his journey from homelessness to a billionaire

Tyler Perry on cover of AARP The MagazineAARP The Magazine. Tyler Perry is a well-known celebrity now, but he has not always been that way. He tells about his journey from homelessness to becoming a writer, actor, playwright, producer, studio owner, and philanthropist exclusively in the upcoming issue ofAARP The Magazine. During the interview, Perry not only reveals how he rose to success, but he also revealed how he helped others along their journeys.

Read full story
1 comments

Actress Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Actress, singer, and songwriter Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, August 8, 2022 from breast cancer at the age of 73. She was diagnosed with the disease back in May 2017. Her husband, John Easterling, reported the sad news on Newton-John's social media channels. His statement reads, Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

Read full story

Opinion: Nationwide teacher shortage with suggestions to handle it

Teachers wanted because of teacher shortageeducationnext.org. Never before has there been a nationwide teacher shortage like the one America is experiencing now. This is especially troubling because the school year will start soon with thousands of positions for teachers not filled. The teacher shortage is not just in one or two states. Every state in the United States is having the same problem. How and why did this happen, and what are school administrators doing about this serious situation?

Read full story
40 comments

Meghan Markle celebrates 41st birthday

Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday on August 4 when she turned 41 years old. The Duchess of Sussex spent the day with Prince Harry, their two children, Archie, 3, Lilibet, 1, and her mother Doria Ragland. According to Us Weekly, she also celebrated with a few close friends. The publication said she spent the day with the people she loves the most.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy