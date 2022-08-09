Serena Williams says farewell to tennis

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11XCTF_0hAh2AxY00
Serena Williams on Cover of Vogue

The all-time great tennis player Serena Williams says she is hanging up her tennis racket in a few weeks after the U.S. Open tournament. She says she does not like the word "retire." Therefore, on Tuesday, August 9, Williams said she is "evolving away from tennis" In other words, she is leaving the sport she has been participating in since she was a toddler.

The 40-year-old tennis champion is on the cover of the upcoming issue of Vogue magazine. The inside article details exactly how torn she is about leaving the sport that has dominated most of her life. She said, "Maybe the best word to describe what I'm up to is evolution. I'm here to tell you that I'm evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me." The recipient of 23 Grand Slam titles also posted on Instagram that it is her time to move in a "different direction."

Williams said she and her husband, entrepreneur, and investor Alexis Ohanian, have been trying during the last year to enlarge their family. Serena indicated that when she was two months pregnant with her first child when she won the Australian Open in 2017. She says she doesn't want that to happen again. Her desire to have another child has helped her make the decision to rearrange her priorities coupled with her four-year-old daughter Olympia constantly saying she wants to be a "big sister."

Serena becomes very emotional when she talks about moving in a different direction. She revealed in the Vogue article that only her therapist knows and understands exactly how she feels about giving up playing tennis professionally.

Serena says to her many fans over the years, "I'm terrible at goodbyes, the world's worst. But please know that I am more grateful for you than I can ever express in words."

