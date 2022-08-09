Actress Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Margaret Minnicks

Olivia Newton-JohnThe Guardian

Actress, singer, and songwriter Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, August 8, 2022 from breast cancer at the age of 73. She was diagnosed with the disease back in May 2017. Her husband, John Easterling, reported the sad news on Newton-John's social media channels. His statement reads, Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

Oliva once said in an interview that she does not refer to herself as a cancer survivor as most people do. Instead, she referred to herself as a "cancer thriver." She lived a full life an additional five years after her initial diagnosis.

In August 2018, a year after her cancer diagnosis, Olivia was noticeably thinner at a 40th-anniversary screening of Grease in Beverly Hills. She showed off her dance moves with her former co-star and longtime friend John Travolta.

Newton-John told reporters in January 2020 that she wasn't letting cancer slow her down and she was getting stronger and better all the time.

In February 2021, she attended her daughter Chloe Lattanzi's wedding. At the time, she told PEOPLE, I'm so lucky to still be doing all these things. I don't think I imagined living this long! I feel very blessed.

Highlights of Olivia Newton-John's career

Newton-John's acting career took off in 1978 after starring in Grease. The role earned her a Golden Globe nomination. During her career, she was nominated for 12 Grammys and was a winner four times. Twice she received a Grammy for the record of the year and best post vocal performance for a female for her hit song I Honestly Love You. She also won a Grammy for Physical, her video of the year in 1982. The singer won four People's Choice Awards for her musical talent.

Survivals of Olivia Newton-John

Olivia Newton-John is survived by her daughter Chloe Lattanzi, husband John Easterling, sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; and a long list of nieces and nephews. Her family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. Donations can be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation.

I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 40 years and an online writer for over 25 years.

