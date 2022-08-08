Three new books about the Royal Family will upstage Prince Harry's memoir

Prince Harry's memoir is set to be published soon. Viewers can't wait to read it. However, before the Duke of Sussex's book will be available, three other books about the Royal Family will be released.

Prince Harry's memoir

Others have written numerous books about Prince Harry, but this is the first one he is writing about himself. Prince Harry's memoir by Penguin Random House is scheduled to be released by Christmas 2022. The memoir will give details about Prince Harry's life in his own words. The Duke of Sussex said in a statement about his book that he is writing not about the prince status he was born into but as the man he has become. He added that he has worn many hats over the years, and his hope is to tell about all the highs and lows, the mistakes, and the lessons he has learned.

Prince Harry plans to donate proceeds in the amount of $1.5 million from his memoir to the Sentebale Charity which supports children in several South African countries.

Books to be released before Prince Harry's memoir

It might not keep fans of the Duke of Sussex from purchasing and reading his book at the end of the year when it is published. People might not be interested in reading the other three books about people the Royal Family.

The Frim, written by royal reporter Valentine Low, is set to be published right before Prince Harry's memoir. It shouldn't steal Prince Harry's thunder because the contents are sure to be different.

Due to be released in November 2022 is a book by royal biographer Angela Levin. It is the biography of Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, and future Queen Consort.

Royal reporter Omid Scobie's second biography will not be released until 2023, just after Prince Harry's memoir is published.

Already published books about the Royals

The book, Revenge, Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors by Tom Bower was released a few weeks ago. The 541-page book gives details about the alleged disputes between the Sussexes and members of the Royal Family they left behind. Fans of the Royal Family are concerned about the book that gives details about Prince Harry’s relationship with his father, Prince Charles, his brother, Prince William, and his relationship with his wife, Meghan Markle.

The book claims to reveal four explosive secrets about Meghan Markle that the public doesn't know. Bower goes into great detail about Harry and Meghan’s marriage.

