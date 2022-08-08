Opinion: Nationwide teacher shortage with suggestions to handle it

Teachers wanted because of teacher shortage educationnext.org

Never before has there been a nationwide teacher shortage like the one America is experiencing now. This is especially troubling because the school year will start soon with thousands of positions for teachers not filled. The teacher shortage is not just in one or two states. Every state in the United States is having the same problem. How and why did this happen, and what are school administrators doing about this serious situation?

Why is there a teacher shortage?

There are several reasons for the teacher shortage. Some states have vacancies in the thousands.

Many teachers are literally drained from having done most of their teaching online during the pandemic.

Some teachers decided to retire after switching back to in-person instruction. About 32 percent said they were retiring early because of the pandemic.

Some educators are changing careers for higher-paying jobs.

Some teachers say they feel undervalued for the amount of work they have to do and the stress they have to endure.

Many teachers want to escape the culture war with parents and politicians trying to censor what they can and cannot teach.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told The Washington Post , "The political situation in the United States, combined with legitimate aftereffects of COVID, has created this shortage."

What can be done about the teacher shortage?

Every school district is challenged by the teacher shortage, but they all cannot handle the situation the same way. It depends on the state the school district is in, the size of the district, and the resources that are available in each district.

Here are some suggestions of things that can be done even if only on a temporary basis.

Administrators and coaches can be used as teachers in the classroom in addition to their other duties. Several classes can be combined with one teacher. For instance, instead of having three or four teachers in an individual classrooms with fewer students, one teacher could teach all students taking the same class. They could meet in a bigger space such as in an auditorium or gym. That's the way it is usually done in colleges even when there is no teacher shortage.

Some districts have revised their application process to get a wider pool of applicants. Other districts are giving college students an early start on their teaching careers by offering them jobs before they graduate from college. Still, some districts are offering large monetary incentives for teachers who agree to start working right away and stay for a certain number of years. To keep teachers from quitting, pay increases and retention bonuses are offered in some states.