Nick Cannon spends time with his two sets of twins

Nick Cannon and Abby De La Rosa at butterfly habitat outing with twin sons Zion and Zillion. hiabbydelarosa/Instagram

Nick Cannon has been married and divorced only once, but he has fathered eight children with five different baby mamas and is expecting his ninth child in October 2022. During the last few days, the 41-year-old talk show host spent time with his two sets of twins.

Twins Moroccan and Monroe

Earlier this month, Nick Cannon rented out an entire water park for his first set of twins by Mariah Carey. Moroccan and Monroe are now eleven years old. The three of them enjoyed having the water park all to themselves. The comedian posted a video on Instagram showing them going down a giant waterslide. It was evident the twins enjoyed the waterpark as well as being with their Dad.

Twins Zion and Zillion

According to The Daily Mail, Nick was the doting dad when he took twins 13-months-old Zion and Zillon to the South Coast Botanical Garden in Palos Verdes, California. Their pregnant mother, Abby De La Rosa, 30, went along with them.

The entire group enjoyed watching butterflies of all shapes and colors fly around the enclosed dome. Nick admitted they had a blast soaking in Mother Nature's beauty. Nick is seen carrying the boys one at a time on his shoulders so they could get a better view of the beautiful butterflies moving around.

All of Nick Cannon's children

Nick has eight children and is awaiting the arrival of his ninth child with De La Rosa. Here are all of Nick Cannon's children in order of their births.

Moroccan, a boy with Mariah Carey, born April 30, 2011 Monroe, a girl with Mariah Carey, born April 30, 2011 Golden Sagon, a boy with Brittany Bell, born February 21, 2017 Powerful Queen, a girl with Brittany Bell, born December 2020 Zion Mixolydian, a boy with Abby De La Rosa, born June 14, 2021 Zillion Heir, a boy with Abby De La Rosa, born June 14, 2021 Zen, a boy with Alyssa Scott, born June 23, 2021, and died 5 months later of brain cancer Legendary Love, a boy with Bre Tiesi, born June 28, 2022 Expecting a child in October 2022 with Abby De La Rosa, their third child together

Nick Cannon speaks out about fatherhood

Cannon spoke about fatherhood during an interview with Men's Health. He shared that he is a very hands-on parent. He added that he probably is engaged with his children more often than the average father is with his children. His Instagram pages are loaded with photos of his children.

The young father of so many children said he is well aware of the criticisms about his unconventional lifestyle. That doesn't keep him from valuing his status as a parent above everything else. He said he is walking in his purpose and trying to be the best father and provider that he possibly can.