Tyler Perry shares his journey from homelessness to a billionaire

Tyler Perry is a well-known celebrity now, but he has not always been that way. He tells about his journey from homelessness to becoming a writer, actor, playwright, producer, studio owner, and philanthropist exclusively in the upcoming issue of AARP The Magazine. During the interview, Perry not only reveals how he rose to success, but he also revealed how he helped others along their journeys.

Perry is on the cover of AARP The Magazine, and his story is in the August/September 2022 issue that will be in homes in August. It is already online at www.aarp.org/magazine/.

Timeline of Tyler Perry's journey

The movie mogul gives a timeline of his journey starting with his abusive childhood in Louisiana to where he is today. He says he has some survivor's guilt because a lot of people he went to school with are not here. Either they were murdered or are in prison. He attributed his not ending up that way to the incredible women in his life. The successful man gives his mother, aunts, and grandmother credit for praying for him and for teaching him how to live and make something out of his life.

Tyler's success was not instant. His dream was to become a playwright. He spent all his money trying to produce a play called I Know I've Been Changed in the early 1990s in Atlanta. The play was about being a child abuse survivor. He failed many times, but he did not give up. He had worked as a bill collected and saved $12,000. He invested it to produce the play, but it didn't work out for him. He lost all his money and became homeless. He hit rock bottom and lived in his Geo Metro for three months while hiding to keep the car from being repossessed. He had suicidal thoughts during that part of his journey. He never gave up, and his play was finally produced. And as they say, "The rest is history."

Tyler Perry helped others

Tyler Perry knows what it is like to struggle. Therefore, there is a long list of other celebrities he has helped including Taraji P. Henson, Viola Davis, Idris Elba, and Cicely Tyson. He recalls that he took care of Ms. TysonMs.Tyson for the last 15 years of her life. Tyler was willing to take care of her because he believed she had done many amazing things and was not fairly compensated for them. He wanted to let her know that he valued her and her work. Therefore, he paid her one million dollars for one day's work on his 2007 film Why Did I Get Married?

Relationship between Tyler Perry and AARP The Magazine

Tyler Perry and AARP The Magazine have a relationship. AARP is presenting the 52-year-old successful celebrity with an honorary AARP Purpose Prize Award for his leadership of The Perry Foundation. The foundation provides money to help others overcome the obstacles that Perry once faced himself while he was on his own journey to success.

