Meghan Markle celebrates 41st birthday

Margaret Minnicks

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B5IFq_0h8JAHPX00
Meghan Markle turns 41Twitter

Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday on August 4 when she turned 41 years old. The Duchess of Sussex spent the day with Prince Harry, their two children, Archie, 3, Lilibet, 1, and her mother Doria Ragland. According to Us Weekly, she also celebrated with a few close friends. The publication said she spent the day with the people she loves the most.

Even though she did not have a big birthday party, she enjoyed her day reading birthday wishes from those far away. She received birthday wishes from some members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex.” They also sent a photo (shown above) of Meghan in an iconic all-white Dior outfit that she wore at Queen Elizabeth ll’s Platinum Jubilee in June. The photo was liked on Twitter 17.7K times and retweeted about over 900 times.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also shared a message to their daughter-in-law via the Clarence House social media pages. They wrote, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” with a photo similar to the one the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent.

Many people thought it was unusual not to see a birthday wish from Queen Elizabeth. There was a good explanation for that. The Daily Express' royal correspondent Richard Palmer explained which should take away the concern. He said Queen Elizabeth congratulated Meghan privately. He added that her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when the birthday's age ends in a zero.

A thousand sent birthday wishes

A thousand people sent Meghan birthday wishes on social media. Tyler Perry was one of the first celebrities to do so. Along with his birthday wish, the movie tycoon wrote that he is proud of his close friend for overcoming so much. He said he has had a front-row seat in her life for the past few years.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 5

Published by

I love pop culture, movies, television, and entertainment. I keep up to date on the latest movies and television shows. I like sharing news about them. I also like sharing information about different foods and their health benefits. I have been a high school teacher and a college professor for over 40 years and an online writer for over 25 years.

Richmond, VA
122 followers

More from Margaret Minnicks

Florida State

Hot temperatures in Florida are causing more sea turtles to be born female

Female sea turtleCourtesy Bette Zirkelbach / The Turtle Hospital. Unlike humans, the gender of sea turtles is not determined at fertilization. The sex of a sea turtle is based on the temperature. Because of the rising temperatures in Florida, most of the sea turtles being born are female. That might seem unbelievable, but the National Oceanographic Atmospheric Administration explains the phenomenon.

Read full story
4 comments

Actress Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

Actress, singer, and songwriter Olivia Newton-John died on Monday, August 8, 2022 from breast cancer at the age of 73. She was diagnosed with the disease back in May 2017. Her husband, John Easterling, reported the sad news on Newton-John's social media channels. His statement reads, Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time.

Read full story

Opinion: Nationwide teacher shortage with suggestions to handle it

Teachers wanted because of teacher shortageeducationnext.org. Never before has there been a nationwide teacher shortage like the one America is experiencing now. This is especially troubling because the school year will start soon with thousands of positions for teachers not filled. The teacher shortage is not just in one or two states. Every state in the United States is having the same problem. How and why did this happen, and what are school administrators doing about this serious situation?

Read full story
31 comments

Tyler Perry shares his journey from homelessness to being a billionaire in the upcoming issue of AARP The Magazine

Tyler Perry on cover of AARP The MagazineSource: AARP The Magazine. Tyler Perry is a well-known celebrity now, but he has not always been that way. He tells about his journey from homelessness to becoming a writer, actor, playwright, producer, studio owner, and philanthropist exclusively in the upcoming issue of AARP The Magazine. During the interview, Perry not only reveals how he rose to success, but he also revealed how he helped others along their journeys.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy