Meghan Markle celebrates 41st birthday

Meghan Markle turns 41

Meghan Markle celebrated her birthday on August 4 when she turned 41 years old. The Duchess of Sussex spent the day with Prince Harry, their two children, Archie, 3, Lilibet, 1, and her mother Doria Ragland. According to Us Weekly, she also celebrated with a few close friends. The publication said she spent the day with the people she loves the most.

Even though she did not have a big birthday party, she enjoyed her day reading birthday wishes from those far away. She received birthday wishes from some members of the British royal family, including Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge wrote, “Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex.” They also sent a photo (shown above) of Meghan in an iconic all-white Dior outfit that she wore at Queen Elizabeth ll’s Platinum Jubilee in June. The photo was liked on Twitter 17.7K times and retweeted about over 900 times.

Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall also shared a message to their daughter-in-law via the Clarence House social media pages. They wrote, “Happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!” with a photo similar to the one the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge sent.

Many people thought it was unusual not to see a birthday wish from Queen Elizabeth. There was a good explanation for that. The Daily Express ' royal correspondent Richard Palmer explained which should take away the concern. He said Queen Elizabeth congratulated Meghan privately. He added that her official website neglected to mention her birthday after deciding it will only mark the birthdays of non-working members of the family when the birthday's age ends in a zero.

A thousand sent birthday wishes

A thousand people sent Meghan birthday wishes on social media. Tyler Perry was one of the first celebrities to do so. Along with his birthday wish, the movie tycoon wrote that he is proud of his close friend for overcoming so much. He said he has had a front-row seat in her life for the past few years.