Southlands enhances family-friendly experience with new play area for kids

(Courtesy of Southlands)

By Margaret Jackson / NewsBreak Denver

(Aurora, Colo.) Kids have a new place to call their own at Southlands shopping center in Aurora.

The new children’s play area — dubbed Cub Hub — features year-round turf and hills for children, giant musical chimes and ample seating for parents to relax as their children play.

“The community surrounding Southlands is full of families. When planning our recent renovation, it was important to dedicate a space for children to play and enjoy right in the heart of the center,” said Joyce Rocha, Southlands’ senior director of marketing.

The play area is located on Main Street across from the center’s Guest Services space.

Many shopping centers are now positioned as the town center of a community, so incorporating areas to keep kids entertained is critical to keeping them vital. According to Innovative Retail:

35% of shoppers say a play facility is the main reason they go to a particular shopping center

60% of shoppers agree that centers with play facilities show they are family and child friendly

79% of shoppers spend more time shopping because of play facilities

94% of shoppers visit a center at least once a week with children

77% of shoppers say that children’s play facilities influence where they shop

Southlands is a 1.7 million-square-foot outdoor shopping center at E-470 and Smoky Hill Road. It’s Colorado’s largest retail destination, featuring more than 150 stores, restaurants and entertainment options, including Barnes and Noble, H&M, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Sephora, AMC Southlands 16 Theatres, Buffalo Wild Wings and Ted’s Montana Grill.